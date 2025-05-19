GALLERY: 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals
The Texas A&M Aggies took on a weekend at Davis Diamond for the 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals Tournament. Starting off strong, the Aggies won 18-0 against Saint Francis on Friday, May 16. On Saturday, May 17, the Maroon and White fell to Liberty 5-8, but shut out Marist 17-4 later that evening (5 inn). For Sunday, May 19, the Aggies faced a revenge-fueled double-header against Liberty, winning 14-11 in the first game (8 inn), and coming up short 5-6 in the second game that evening. The Aggies end their season with a 48-11 record, becoming the only Regionals No. 1 seed to not advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held from Thursday, May 22, to Saturday, May 24 in various cities across the country.
May 19, 2025
Texas A&M Pitcher Sydney Lessentine (7) throws the first pitch during Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder Koko Wooley dives towards second base against Saint Francis Utility Hannah Bendle (12) during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Saint Francis Outfielder Savannah Nash (15) misses a fly ball to left field during Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder Amari Harper (13) raises her helmet with her teammates in celebration of continuous runs to home plate during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Aggie Women’s Softball ‘Saw off Varsity’s Horns’ during the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder Amari Harper (13) gives an after game report during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Infielder Kylei Griffen (35) poses with young fans during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Women’s Softball high five the Saint Francis Women’s Softball Team during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) reacts to being called out during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) tosses up the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) looks up toward the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) jumps up to catch a ball in the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) tosses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A fan celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielders Amari Harper (13) and Koko Wooley (3) share a quick conversation at home plate during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) runs to second base during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kelsey Mathis (99) waits to hear whether or not she is out at third base during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) guards first base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Emily Leavitt (25) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) runs home after a homer during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
The Aggies celebrate the homer made by Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
The Aggies celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) tosses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) celebrates hitting a homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates her homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
The Aggies celebrate Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) and her homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
An Aggie fan leads the crowd in various yells during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) slides into third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford gives commands to the Aggies at the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) drops the ball at third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kelsey Mathis (99) reacts to catching a ball in the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) and pitcher Sydney Lessentine (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) slides into third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M pitcher Grace Sparks (32) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) celebrates scoring a run during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Scout Lovell (21) prepares to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) celebrates a base hit during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) after scoring a run during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) walks into the dugout as the Liberty Flames are being named the victors after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
The Aggies stand in one last group huddle with their coaches after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts to the loss against the Flames after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
The senior Aggies gather around the home plate and hug for a final time after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at Davis Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
