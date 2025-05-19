Texas a m digital (2)
GALLERY: 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals

The Texas A&M Aggies took on a weekend at Davis Diamond for the 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals Tournament. Starting off strong, the Aggies won 18-0 against Saint Francis on Friday, May 16. On Saturday, May 17, the Maroon and White fell to Liberty 5-8, but shut out Marist 17-4 later that evening (5 inn). For Sunday, May 19, the Aggies faced a revenge-fueled double-header against Liberty, winning 14-11 in the first game (8 inn), and coming up short 5-6 in the second game that evening. The Aggies end their season with a 48-11 record, becoming the only Regionals No. 1 seed to not advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held from Thursday, May 22, to Saturday, May 24 in various cities across the country.
Taylor Barnett and Steve Carrasco IV
May 19, 2025
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos
Texas A&M Pitcher Sydney Lessentine (7) throws the first pitch during Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 3
Texas A&M Infielder Koko Wooley dives towards second base against Saint Francis Utility Hannah Bendle (12) during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 4
Saint Francis Outfielder Savannah Nash (15) misses a fly ball to left field during Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 5
Texas A&M Infielder Amari Harper (13) raises her helmet with her teammates in celebration of continuous runs to home plate during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 6
Texas A&M Aggie Women’s Softball ‘Saw off Varsity’s Horns’ during the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 7
Texas A&M Infielder Amari Harper (13) gives an after game report during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 8
Texas A&M Infielder Kylei Griffen (35) poses with young fans during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
2025.5.16 tamuvssaintfrancissoftball carrascos 12
Texas A&M Women’s Softball high five the Saint Francis Women’s Softball Team during the Texas A&M vs Saint Francis game at the NCAA Regional Bryan-College Station Softball Regional at Davis Diamond on May 16, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Imgl1223 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl1658 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) reacts to being called out during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl1816 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl1945 enhanced nr
Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl1994 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) tosses up the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl2256 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) looks up toward the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl2326 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl3491 enhanced nr
Texas A&M pitcher Emiley Kennedy (11) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl3516 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) jumps up to catch a ball in the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl3600 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) tosses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl3804 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Lgcl0641
A fan celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl3976
Texas A&M infielders Amari Harper (13) and Koko Wooley (3) share a quick conversation at home plate during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl4256
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) runs to second base during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl4524 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kelsey Mathis (99) waits to hear whether or not she is out at third base during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl4879 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Amari Harper (13) guards first base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl4890 enhanced nr
Texas A&M pitcher Emily Leavitt (25) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl4922 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Kennedy Powell (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl5337 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) runs home after a homer during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Sms 39
The Aggies celebrate the homer made by Texas A&M infielder Mya Perez (24) during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Sms 40
The Aggies celebrate during Texas A&M’s game against Marist for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7078 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) tosses the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7317 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder KK Dement (16) celebrates hitting a homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7417 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7526 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7587 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) celebrates her homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7692 enhanced nr
The Aggies celebrate Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) and her homer during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7722 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7746 enhanced nr
An Aggie fan leads the crowd in various yells during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl7986 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Hailey Golden (9) slides into third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl8024 enhanced nr
Texas A&M head coach Trisha Ford gives commands to the Aggies at the mound during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl8334 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) drops the ball at third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl8568 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kelsey Mathis (99) reacts to catching a ball in the outfield during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl8630 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) and pitcher Sydney Lessentine (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl8738 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Koko Wooley (3) slides into third base during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl9427 enhanced nr
Texas A&M pitcher Grace Sparks (32) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl9646 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Allie Enright (33) celebrates scoring a run during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl9686 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Scout Lovell (21) prepares to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl9727 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) celebrates a base hit during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl9965 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) after scoring a run during Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl0212 enhanced nr
Texas A&M outfielder Kramer Eschete (91) walks into the dugout as the Liberty Flames are being named the victors after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl0339 enhanced nr
The Aggies stand in one last group huddle with their coaches after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Imgl0452 enhanced nr
Texas A&M infielder Mac Barbara (31) reacts to the loss against the Flames after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at David Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Ncaa
The senior Aggies gather around the home plate and hug for a final time after Texas A&M’s game against Liberty for the NCAA Regionals at Davis Diamond on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

