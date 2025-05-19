GALLERY: 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals

The Texas A&M Aggies took on a weekend at Davis Diamond for the 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals Tournament. Starting off strong, the Aggies won 18-0 against Saint Francis on Friday, May 16. On Saturday, May 17, the Maroon and White fell to Liberty 5-8, but shut out Marist 17-4 later that evening (5 inn). For Sunday, May 19, the Aggies faced a revenge-fueled double-header against Liberty, winning 14-11 in the first game (8 inn), and coming up short 5-6 in the second game that evening. The Aggies end their season with a 48-11 record, becoming the only Regionals No. 1 seed to not advance to the Super Regionals, which will be held from Thursday, May 22, to Saturday, May 24 in various cities across the country.