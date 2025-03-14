GALLERY: 2025 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament

Texas A&M had a quick turnaround at the 2025 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, losing to Texas in double overtime 94-89. Despite the loss, graduate guard Wade Taylor IV became the SEC Tournament all-time lead scorer, racking up 29 points to total 188 tournament career points. Texas A&M will now look to prepare for the NCAA Tournament with the first round beginning Thursday, March 20, 2025.
Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) plays defense against Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas forward Jayson Kent (25) jumps to block Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) moves to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) jumps to block a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
The Texas A&M student section waves their hands as Texas shoots a free-throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) moves towards the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) celebrates scoring during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A SEC Tournament sticker on the back of the goal during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas head coach Rodney Terry gives a mid game interview during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) gestures to the crowd to get loud during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) celebrates Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) scoring during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves towards the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams claps during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) moves towards the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) celebrates a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dunks during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) stands before throwing the ball in play during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) jumps to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
The Aggies work to pick up Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) motions to a ref during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) battles for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) lays on the ground after fighting for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
The Aggies pick up Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) smiles while walking up to the free-throw line during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) throws a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) prepares to throw the ball in play during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M fans react to The Aggies moving into overtime during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) celebrates scoing during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) points to the crowd after scoring during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M head coach Buzz Willias talks to a ref during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) knocks the ball from Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) runs into a ref during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
A Texas A&M fan throws horns down after Texas A&M’s loss against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) moves off the court after Texas A&M’s loss against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) moves off the court after Texas A&M’s loss against Texas at the SEC Tournament held in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
