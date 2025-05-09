Texas a m digital (2)
GALLERY: 2025 Texas A&M Graduation Ceremony

More than 13,000 students are receiving their diploma to the spring graduates at commencement ceremonies in Reed Arena from Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.
Ashely Bautista and Steve Carrasco IV
May 9, 2025

  • Dr. Heather Lench, senior associate provost for faculty affairs holds the university mace during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • President General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III gives a speech to the students during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Lias B. “Jeff” Steen, class of ’80 and chair of the board for the Association of Former Students gives the closing remarks during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Provost and Executive Vice President, Dr. Alan Sams greets the audience during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Psychology, Samantha Rodriguez starts a prayer during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A graduating senior carries the College of Arts and Sciences Gonfalon during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Lias B. “Jeff” Steen, class of ’80 and Chair of the Board for the Association of Former Students closes out the ceremony during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A photo of Reed Arena interior during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student waves to their family on the stands during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student holds the Delta Sigma Theta sign during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student waves to their family on the stands during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student hugs a staff memeber after recieving their diploma during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student waves the Mexico flag after recieving their diploma during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Sophie Villarreal poses for a photo during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Students sway to the Aggie War Hymn during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • President General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III stands ready before the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A graduating senior gestures to stands during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Zoe May and Laura McClintock pose for a photo during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The graduating class of 2025 for the College of Arts and Sciences sings “The Spirit of Aggieland” at the end of the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student raises his faux diploma for his family to see from the stands during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student greets the stage party during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student gestures towards the stands before walking towards the stage during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M diploma in a students hand during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student waves to their family on the stands during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A honor’s fellow graduate celebrates after walking the stage during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student poses for a photo as he walks back to his seat during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • An honors graduate gives a ‘horn’s down’ gesture during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A family member waves to a student during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A student waits as his seating row returns to their seats during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student greets the stage party during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
