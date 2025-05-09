GALLERY: 2025 Texas A&M Graduation Ceremony

More than 13,000 students are receiving their diploma to the spring graduates at commencement ceremonies in Reed Arena from Thursday, May 8 to Saturday, May 10 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.
Dr. Heather Lench, senior associate provost for faculty affairs holds the university mace during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Lias B. “Jeff” Steen, class of ’80 and chair of the board for the Association of Former Students gives the closing remarks during Texas A&M 2025 graduation ceremony at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
A graduating senior carries the College of Arts and Sciences Gonfalon during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Lias B. “Jeff” Steen, class of ’80 and Chair of the Board for the Association of Former Students closes out the ceremony during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
President General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III stands ready before the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Zoe May and Laura McClintock pose for a photo during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
The graduating class of 2025 for the College of Arts and Sciences sings “The Spirit of Aggieland” at the end of the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A student raises his faux diploma for his family to see from the stands during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A student gestures towards the stands before walking towards the stage during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A honor’s fellow graduate celebrates after walking the stage during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A student poses for a photo as he walks back to his seat during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
An honors graduate gives a ‘horn’s down’ gesture during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
A student waits as his seating row returns to their seats during the Texas A&M 2025 Undergraduate Ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences at Reed Arena on Thursday, May 08, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!