Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am
Mastss
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Writenow 728x90 am

GALLERY: Aggie Muster, 2025

Texas A&M’s Aggie Muster continued into 2025, with the annual April 21 remembrance and memorial of fallen Aggies taking place in Reed Arena. Numerous speakers took the stage, including Muster Speaker Lieutenant General Michael Downs ’92, before beginning several songs and the Roll Call of the names of every fallen Aggie from the past year.
Adriano Espinosa, Ashely Bautista, and Samuel Falade
April 22, 2025

  • Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Century singers perform during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • The Texas flag during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Flag bearers walk on stage during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Flag bearers salute the American flag during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Flag bearers leave the stage during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster Chair and senior Abby Kerchoff address the audience during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Muster committee member and senior Michael Morse during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster committee member and junior Lucas Wheeler-Irizarry during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • President General (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • President Mark A. Welsh gives president’s remarks during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Chair of the Board of The Association of Former Students Lias J. “Jeff” Steen during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Student Body President and senior Cade Coppinger during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Student Body President, Cade Coppinger gives student body president’s remarks during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Chair of the Board of The Association of Former Students Lias J. “Jeff” Steen during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster Committee and senior Jake Hrbacek during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster committee member and junior Tomas Heredia during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster Committee Tomas Heredia hugs back Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum Lieutenant general Michael Downs during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum gives his speech during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum Lieutenant general Michael Downs during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum Lieutenant general Michael Downs raises his fist during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A candlebearer fights tears during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A candlebearer guarding thier candle’s flame during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A candlebearer holding thier candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Family members lean into their candle light during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Candlebearers during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ross Volunteer Riflemen during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A candlebearer guards her candle flame during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A candleholder looks at their candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Assistant Director of Military Affairs, Central Intelligence Agency, and A&M alum Lieutenant general Michael Downs during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Two attendees light up the candle on stage during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Attendee chares her candle flame with another attendee during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Attendee chares her candle flame with another attendee during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • A candleholder looks at their candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Candleholders exchange flames during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A candleholder holds their candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A candleholder stands and holds their candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Muster Chair and senior Abby Kerchoff during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Attendee hold candles during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Candlebearers commencing Roll Call during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • Candle bearers hold their candles during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)

    Photo by Samuel Falade

  • A candleholder stands and looks at their candle during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Ross Volunteer Riflemen stand at attention during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Muster Chair and senior Abby Kerchoff during Aggie Muster at Reed Arena on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Fb spring 2025 game (25 of 27)
GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game
Wten georgia crop 27
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions
Mgolf crop 5
GALLERY: Men's Golf Aggie Invitational
Bsb south carolina crop 3
GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina
Hands off! protest
GALLERY: "Hands Off!" Protest
Chilifest crop 22
GALLERY: Chilifest 2025
More in Photo Galleries
Arma0631 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW
03 30 2025 batt sized2 18
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky
Rocios sbvs.lmu 12
GALLERY: Softball vs. LMU
Mten usc crop (14 of 32)
GALLERY: Men's Tennis vs. South Carolina
Lgc 2120 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Texas A&M Football Pro Day 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 at 12.30.14 pm
GALLERY: Holi 2025
Donate to The Battalion
$2790
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal