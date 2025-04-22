GALLERY: Aggie Muster, 2025
Texas A&M’s Aggie Muster continued into 2025, with the annual April 21 remembrance and memorial of fallen Aggies taking place in Reed Arena. Numerous speakers took the stage, including Muster Speaker Lieutenant General Michael Downs ’92, before beginning several songs and the Roll Call of the names of every fallen Aggie from the past year.
April 22, 2025
