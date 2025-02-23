GALLERY: Baseball vs. Cal Poly
Texas A&M baseball secured the series against the Cal Poly Mustangs, taking two out of three games at Blue Bell Park from Feb. 21-23, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be a midweek matchup againt Texas State on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:00 p.m.
February 23, 2025
