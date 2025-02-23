Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Hadestown 800x200 V1
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion

GALLERY: Baseball vs. Cal Poly

Texas A&M baseball secured the series against the Cal Poly Mustangs, taking two out of three games at Blue Bell Park from Feb. 21-23, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be a midweek matchup againt Texas State on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6:00 p.m.
Sarthak Dalal, Adriano Espinosa, Jackson Stanley, and Chris Swann
February 23, 2025

  • Head Coach Mike Earley talks to the referees before Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) hits the ball into the dirt during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) signals to the umpire during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Cal Poly outfielder Dante Vachini (12) attempts to catch a foul ball off the side wall during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) reacts to a referee call during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn (8) attempts to tag Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) as he slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Zach Daudet (14) fields a ground ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) reacts after hitting a double during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) takes a ball to the face during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) tosses the ball to first after getting Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn (8) out during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) signs a credit card after Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb 21, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • The Aggies sing ‘The Aggie War Hymn’ after Texas A&M’s win against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn (8) fields a hit ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) gets ready to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Cal Poly pitcher Josh Volmerding (45) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) floats in the air after throwing a fielded ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Zach Daudet (14) catches a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) suits up after the rain delay during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Luke Jackson (44) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) sings the War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches a pop-fly during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) grabshis hand after he hits the ballduring Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) throws the ball to Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) watches a pitch hit the dirt during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) dives back into second base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • A fan raises a bubble machine after an Aggie run during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) reacts after the third out is caught on a pop-fly during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn (8) throws to first during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws the ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Cal Poly infielder Ryan Fenn (8) tags out Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) as he slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) attempts to tag Cal Poly outfielder Casey Murray Jr. (1) as he dives towards home plate during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) runs towards first base after a hit during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) hits the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Bluebell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) reacts after getting out at first base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (25) throws to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Isaac Morton (14) reacts after the final out to secure the Mustang’s win after Texas A&M’s game against Cal Poly at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$1365
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Baseball Photos
Bsbvselongm2 Hannahh1
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Elon
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) dodges a tag from Texas A&amp;M catcher Jackson Appel (20) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at the NCAA Men’s College World Series finals at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 24, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Tennessee (NCAA Men's College World Series)
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates a double during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Florida (2024 NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal)
Texas A&amp;M outfielder Hayden Schott (5) warms up before Texas A&amp;M’s game against Kentucky at the NCAA Men’s College World Series at in Omaha, Nebraska on Monday, June 17, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky (2024 NCAA Men's College World Series)
Texas A&amp;M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) robs a home run from Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) in the top of the ninth inning during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 15, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Florida (2024 NCAA Men's College World Series)
More in Multimedia
20250222 Mbasketball Tennessee Harrison6
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Cwis1923 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Florida
02 18 2025 Breakaway Batt Sized 12
GALLERY: Christian apologists Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle speak at Breakaway
Rocios Wtenvs.pepperdine 4
GALLERY: Women’s Tennis vs. Pepperdine
Bbvsarkansas Swannc 8
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Arkansas
Cwis9191 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia
More in Photo Galleries
Arma0115
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Missouri
T&fatcharliethomas Swannc 16
GALLERY: Indoor Track & Field Charlie Thomas Invitational
Rocios Wbbvs.texas 11
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Texas
Tennis 01 31 2025 Batt Sized 12
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. San Diego
Mensbballvsoklahoma (2 Of 22)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Oklahoma
Img 1733 Enhanced Nr
GALLERY: Northgate Small Area Plan Public Meeting
Donate to The Battalion
$1365
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal