The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Elon

Texas A&M baseball opened their season with a sweep against the Elon Pheonix at Blue Bell Park from Feb. 14-16, 2025. The Maroon & White will face the McNeese Cowboys in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m.
Sarthak Dalal, Hannah Harrison, and Chris Swann
February 16, 2025

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) stands in the dugout before Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ryan Prager (18) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) slips at the plate during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) drops the ball ahile attempting to tag out a baserunner during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) hits the ball into the ground during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) prepares to make a catch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) holds his glove after attempting to tag out an Elon baserunner during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) smiles as he walks off the field during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) points at the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to first during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) celebrates getting on base with graduate assistant Troy Claunch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Wyatt Hensler (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggie bullpen reacts after Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash’s (4) diving catch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Blake Binderup (46) salutes to the bullpen after hitting a home run to take the lead during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) touches home plate as Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) reacts after Binderup’s home run during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Jamal George (1) reacts in the dugout after Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup’s (46) home run during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies sing the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s win against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) talks Texas A&M’s head coach Mike Earley after Texas A&M’s win against Elon at Olsen Field on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) celebrates a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) celebrates hitting a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) prepares to catch a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after his second home run of the game during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) prepares to catch a bal for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Elon infielder Will Vergantino (9) and Elon outfielder Kenneth Mallory Jr. (2) work to catch a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates his first homerun of the day during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Mike Earley talks to his batters during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) makes contact with a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Elon infielder Tanner Holliman (1) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Justin Lamkin (33) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A fan waves a fake hand at the Elon pitcher during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates a homerun during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A Texas A&M fan sits in the stands during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • A fan celebrates Texas A&M scoring during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M managers prepare a ball for play during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Olsen Field on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) and utility Gavin Grahovac (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) runs out of the dugout before Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) gets ready to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts toward the dugout as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) catches a strike during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) catches a fly ball during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) gets ready to steal a base during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Blake Binderup (46) attempts to tag out an Elon baserunner during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Elon infielder Will Vergantino (9) pops a ball up high during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Section 203 shouts “Ball 6” during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Blake Binderup (46) runs to second base during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) reacts after reaching first base during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) gets ready to bat during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Elon infielder Will Vergantino (9) attempts to tag Texas A&M utility Jamal George (1) after stealing second base during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ty Baker (37) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • A young fan holds a bubble gun after an Aggie run during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) watches the field during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • The Pheonix return to the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Ty Baker (37) gets ready to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) catches a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • The Aggies sing The War Hymn after Texas A&M’s win against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) after Texas A&M’s win against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Young fans round the bases after Texas A&M’s win against Elon at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
