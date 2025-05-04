Pf website ad (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85
Pf website ad (1)
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Buy your 2025 aggieland for $85

GALLERY: Baseball vs. LSU

Texas A&M Baseball faced LSU in Blue Bell Park, splitting a double-header on Saturday, May 3, 2025, with Texas A&M winning the series on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The Aggies best the number two ranked Tigers at home, with their next game being in Houston against the unranked Cougars on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa and Taylor Barnett
May 4, 2025

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) before Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) and “Anthem Buddies” during the National Anthem before Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) and Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU first baseman Jared Jones (22) drops a ball into the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • LSU catcher Luis Hernandez (23) reacts to a run during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs toward third base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs to home plate during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) spits during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) runs to first base after a hit during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10), Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12), and Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) react to a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M pitcher Myles Patton (23) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs to tag a batter running to first base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) dives to second base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) and Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley talk during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) catches an outfield ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) takes a ball to the hip during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws to first base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M catcher Bear Harrison (16) runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) runs to first while Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs to home plate during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) reacts to a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) runs to third base during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) asks for a new ball after pitching a second strike during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10) celebrates his run in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) runs home during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) celebrates his run during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) reacts to a Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) strikeout in the ninth inning during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) and Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) react to a strikeout at the top of the ninth after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) and Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) celebrate the Aggie win after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M utility Jamal George (1) celebrates the Aggie win after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2840
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Rocios bbvs.lamar 22
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Lamar
Baseballtexascrop (20 of 46)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas
2025.4.25 texasa&mvsarkansassoftball carrascos 3
GALLERY: Softball vs. Arkansas
04 22 2025 charlie kirk batt sized 14
GALLERY: Charlie Kirk, Dean Withers, and Parker
Dsc 2941
GALLERY: Muster Preview
Muster 2025
GALLERY: Aggie Muster, 2025
More in Photo Galleries
Fb spring 2025 game (25 of 27)
GALLERY: Texas A&M 2025 Maroon & White Spring Football Game
Wten georgia crop 27
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, SEC Champions
Mgolf crop 5
GALLERY: Men's Golf Aggie Invitational
Bsb south carolina crop 3
GALLERY: Baseball vs. South Carolina
Hands off! protest
GALLERY: "Hands Off!" Protest
Chilifest crop 22
GALLERY: Chilifest 2025
Donate to The Battalion
$2840
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal