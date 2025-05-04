GALLERY: Baseball vs. LSU

Texas A&M Baseball faced LSU in Blue Bell Park, splitting a double-header on Saturday, May 3, 2025, with Texas A&M winning the series on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The Aggies best the number two ranked Tigers at home, with their next game being in Houston against the unranked Cougars on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Texas A&M infielder Ben Royo (10), Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12), and Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) react to a home run during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) runs to first while Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) runs to home plate during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) reacts to a Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) strikeout in the ninth inning during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) and Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) react to a strikeout at the top of the ninth after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M catcher Jamal George (1) and Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) celebrate the Aggie win after Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Blue Bell Park on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
