GALLERY: Baseball vs. TCU
Texas A&M faced the TCU Horn frogs at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 and took the fall exhibition 8-4.
CJ Smith, Photographer
October 10, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover