GALLERY: Baseball vs. TCU

Texas A&M faced the TCU Horn frogs at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025 and took the fall exhibition 8-4.
CJ Smith, Photographer
October 10, 2025

  • Young fans line up to get autographs before Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Freshman infielder Boston Kellner (6) signs autographs before Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior outfielder Jake Duer (4) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior infielder Ben Royo (10) blows a bubble during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) hits a home run during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) reacts after hitting a home run during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior infielder Blake Binderup (46) catches a foul ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior catcher Bear Harrison (16) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior designated hitter Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Freshman infielder Boston Kellner (6) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Sophomore pitcher Aiden Sims (20) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Sophomore outfielder Terrence Kiel II (1) runs during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Sophomore outfielder Terrence Kiel II (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior infielder Jack Bell (1) spits during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) jumps to catch a fly ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) catches a fly ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior infielder Ben Royo (10) throws to first base during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior designated hitter Gavin Grahovac (9) runs to first base during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Young fans react during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Graduate infielder Cole Cramer (7) throws to first base during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Freshman infielder Nico Partida (2) fields a ground ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Senior infielder Ben Royo (10) and senior infielder Travis Chestnut (3) react during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Graduate infielder Cole Cramer (7) catches the ball as senior infielder Travis Chestnut (3) slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Freshman pitcher Cole Hubert (36) pitches during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Associate Head Coach Jason Kelly talks to freshman pitcher Cole Hubert (36) during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Junior infielder Jack Bell (1) throws the ball during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith

  • Head Coach Michael Earley during Texas A&M’s game against TCU at Olsen Field on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (CJ Smith/The Battalion)

    Photo by CJ Smith
