GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas Southern
Texas A&M conquered Texas Southern 6-2 at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. The Maroon and White will face off their fellow Aggies of New Mexico State on Friday, Mar. 7 at 6:00 p.m., totaling up five home games for the week.
Hannah Harrison, Photographer
March 5, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$1745
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover