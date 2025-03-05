Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Texas Southern

Texas A&M conquered Texas Southern 6-2 at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. The Maroon and White will face off their fellow Aggies of New Mexico State on Friday, Mar. 7 at 6:00 p.m., totaling up five home games for the week.
Hannah Harrison, Photographer
March 5, 2025

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) throws a ball to first base for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims (20) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas Southern ph Tyler Legendre (46) dives for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) rubs his freshly shaved head as a double celebration during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) celebrates scoring in the dugout during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas Southern celebrates a home run during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) streaches to catch a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) smiles on first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M fans give a “ball eight” chant during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn (25) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M pitcher Brad Rudis (32) throws a pitch during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches a ball for an out during Texas A&M’s game against Texas Southern at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
