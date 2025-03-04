GALLERY: Baseball vs. UTSA
Texas A&M Baseball came up short against UTSA, 7-4 at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Texas Southern at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday, March 6th with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.
March 4, 2025
0
