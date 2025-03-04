Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UTSA

Texas A&M Baseball came up short against UTSA, 7-4 at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next matchup will be against Texas Southern at Blue Bell Park on Wednesday, March 6th with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.
Taylor Barnett and Hannah Harrison
March 4, 2025

  • The Texas A&M Grounds Crew prepares the field before Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) talks to the dugout on third base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) runs to catch the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws a ball to second base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) prepares to hit the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) pitches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M third baseman Wyatt Henseler (8) runs from first to second base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Mike Early spits during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Weston Moss (21) sets up to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) throws up a Gig ‘Em during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) prepares to run during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) gestures to an umpire during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) slides into second base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Gavin Kash (4) misses a catch during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) catches the ball during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Grant Cunningham (31) prepares to pitch during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) prepares to swing the bat during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • UTSA utility Nathan Hodge (11) throws a ball to first base during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M pitcher Blake Binderup (46) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Sawyer Farr (5) picks up a ball during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • UTSA players celebrate scoring during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) celebrates scoring during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) swings at bat during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) runs back into the dugout in between innings during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (6) swings at bat during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M outfielder Hayden Schott (12) celebrates after a home run during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M catcher Jacob Galloway (2) swings the bat during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '

  • Texas A&M utility Terrence Kiel II (3) during Texas A&M’s game against UTSA at Olsen Field on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
    '
