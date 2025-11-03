GALLERY: Basketball vs. Northwestern State
The Aggies return to Reed Arena, roster rebuilt under Bucky McMillan. Facing their first opponents at home, the Aggies dominated in a 30 point win over the devils with over 7000 in attendance.
November 3, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6130
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover