GALLERY: Basketball vs. Northwestern State

The Aggies return to Reed Arena, roster rebuilt under Bucky McMillan. Facing their first opponents at home, the Aggies dominated in a 30 point win over the devils with over 7000 in attendance.
Adriano Espinosa and Cooper Daniels
November 3, 2025

  • Graduate student forward Rashaun Agee (12) walks onto court before Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student guard Marcus Hill (0) charges the basket during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore forward Chris McDermott (14) attampts a dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • A fan looks up at the jumbotron during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophmore guard Rubén Dominguez (9) attempts a three point shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate student forward Rashaun Agee (12) laughs during a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • A fan holds up a sign during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophmore guard Rubén Dominguez (9) blocks a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate student forward Federiko Federiko (33) dunks during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior guard Rylan Griffen (3) dribles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate student forward Rashaun Agee (12) attempts a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior guard Josh Holloway (1) attempts a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior guard Pop Isaac (2) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Sophomore guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior guard Rylan Griffen attempts a three point shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate student guard Marcus Hill (0) celebrates with the team during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate forward Federiko Federiko (33) dunks during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior guard Rylan Griffen (3) attempts a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Senior guard Jacari Lane (5) drives towards the rim during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) tosses a layup during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate guard Marcus Hill (0) during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • During Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • 5th year guard Ali Dibba (5) blocks a shot during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate forward Federiko Federiko (33) during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Head Coach Bucky McMillan yells at his players during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Graduate student guard Marcus Hill (0) shoots during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • 5th year guard Ali Dibba (5) attepts a layup during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts to a rebound during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student forward Federiko Federiko (33) attampts a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Junior guard Pop Isaacs (2) during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate forward Federiko Federiko (33) rebounds a shot during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior guard Rylan Griffen (3) guards the ball during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman guard Jeremiah Green (10) shoots during Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Head coach Bucky McMillan after Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate forward Federiko Federiko (33) whoops after Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate forward Rashaun Agee (12) celebrates with Aggie fans after Texas A&M basketball’s game vs. Northwestern State at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
