GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas

Texas A&M men’s basketball faced Texas at home for the first time in 11 years and defeated the Longhorns 80-60 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
January 4, 2025

  • Texas A&M Athletic Director Trev Alberts stands beside he Lone Star Showdown trophy as it’s presented on the court before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Fans yell before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Fans read “BTHO t.u.” papers before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Fans read “BTHO t.u.” papers before Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas forward Kadin Shedrick (5) and Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) tip the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) takes a shot from the three-point line during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts after scoring a point during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts after a Longhorn foul during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after a score during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) and Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) fight for posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball after making a steal during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts after making a dunk following a steal Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) attempts to make a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) passes the ball between two Longhorn defenders during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Fans try to distracy Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) as he shoots a free-throw during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) reacts after a Longhorn foul during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) waves his hands near the end of regulation during Texas A&M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • The Aggies sing The War Hymn after Texas A&M’s win against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts before being presented the Lone Star Showdown Trophy after Texas A&M’s win against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

  • The Aggies pose with the Lone Star showdown Trophy after Texas A&M’s win against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
