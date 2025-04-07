Guacw https 2ly.link 25hcb
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90
Guacw https 2ly.link 25hcb
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Summer get ahead display 728x90

GALLERY: Chilifest 2025

Chilifest returned to Snook, Texas with 10 performances, around 2 dozen fraternity and men’s organization builds, and a chili cooking competition across 2 days. Concluding with winning build and chili announcements before a Koe Wetzel closing concert, Chilifest raised a record amount of money for various charities through their 2-day festival.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
April 7, 2025

  • Chilifest-branded chili pepper at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Highway 6 Band lead singer Aaron Cruse sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Highway 6 Band lead singer Aaron Cruse sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Highway 6 Band bassist Erwin Olexa at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Highway 6 Band guitarist Justin Faldyn at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Canaan Bryce sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Canaan bryce bassist at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Canaan Bryce sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Canaan Bryce at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Chilifest build at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • AMA Chilifest build at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • AMA Chilifest build at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sigma Alpha Episilon Chilifest build at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Hudson Westbrook performs at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Hudson Westbrook sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Hudson Westbrook sings at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Hudson Westbrook band members playing together at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Hudson Westbrook sings in front of crowd at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ole 60 bassist Colby Clark sprays beer at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ole 60 lead guitarist Ryan Laslie at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ole 60 lead singer Jacob Young at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ole 60 lead singer Jacob Young at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ole 60 bassist Colby Clark at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival guiatrist and vocalist Lance Vanley at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival lead singer Sam Canty at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival lead electric guitarist Jeremiam Vanley poses at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival lead singer Sam Canty hoists a beer at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treay Oak Revival lead bassist Andrew Carey at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival lead singer Sam Canty spraying beer at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Treaty Oak Revival guitarist and vocalist Lance Vanley at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Fireworks at the end of day 1 at Chilifest on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • David Lewis performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • David Lewis sings at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • David Lewis’ bandmate peforms at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Josh Abbott rides a camel at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sterling Elza bassist reacts during performance at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sterling Elza bassists at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Fans cheer to Sterling Elza at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sterling Elza sings at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Chilifest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Pike Chilifest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Josh Abbott band banjo player Austin Davis at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Josh Abbott performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Josh Abbott Band banjo player Austin Davis claps at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Josh Abbott Band keyboard player David Fralin performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A chilifest attendee at a Chilifest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Chilifest attendees reach for a thrown ball in a Chilfest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Kappa Sigma Chilifest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A chilifest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sigma Alpha Epsilon build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ian Munsick performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ian Munsick banjo player Jonathan Warren performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ian Munsick banjo player Jonathan Warren dances and performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ian Munsick at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Ian Munsick performs at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Chilifest attendee in a Chilfest build at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Koe Wetzel at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A fan records Koe Wetzel peforming at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Koe Wetzel at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Koe Wetzel hits a “gig ’em” at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Koe Wetzel at Chilifest on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Arma0631 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Baseball vs. UIW
03 30 2025 batt sized2 18
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Kentucky
Rocios sbvs.lmu 12
GALLERY: Softball vs. LMU
Mten usc crop (14 of 32)
GALLERY: Men's Tennis vs. South Carolina
Lgc 2120 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Texas A&M Football Pro Day 2025
Screenshot 2025 03 24 at 12.30.14 pm
GALLERY: Holi 2025
More in Photo Galleries
Arma1724 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
Img 5765
GALLERY: The Big Event 2025
Mbb michigan crop (35 of 37)
GALLERY: March Madness Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Rocios sbvs.alabama 20
GALLERY: Softball vs. Alabama
2025.3.20 handsoffourstudents carrascos
GALLERY: Hands Off Our Students Protest
Mbb yale crop (16 of 21)
GALLERY: 2025 March Madness Texas A&M vs. Yale
Donate to The Battalion
$2065
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal