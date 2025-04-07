GALLERY: Chilifest 2025
Chilifest returned to Snook, Texas with 10 performances, around 2 dozen fraternity and men’s organization builds, and a chili cooking competition across 2 days. Concluding with winning build and chili announcements before a Koe Wetzel closing concert, Chilifest raised a record amount of money for various charities through their 2-day festival.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
April 7, 2025
0
