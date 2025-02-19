Hadestown 800x200 V1
GALLERY: Christian apologists Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle speak at Breakaway

Christian apologists Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle spoke at Breakaway, a non-denominational Bible study at Texas A&M University, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, discussing faith and theology with students in a packed Reed Arena.
Jackson Stanley, Photographer
February 19, 2025
Photo by Jackson Stanley
Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle kneels in prayer at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Breakaway workers lead worship at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Breakaway leader Brian McCormack raises his hand in worship at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Breakaway workers lead worship at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Breakaway workers lead worship at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Breakaway workers lead worship at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Thousands fill the seats for Breakaway at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Thousands fill the seats for Breakaway at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Thousands fill the seats for Breakaway at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Stuart Knechtle reacts to his father speaking at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle responds to a student’s question at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle responds to a student’s question at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle responds to a student’s question at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Thousands fill the seats for Breakaway at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Stuart and Cliffe Knechtle speak to Brian McCormack at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle speaks at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologists Cliffe and Stuart Knechtle hold hands with Breakaway leaders Brian and Emilie McCormack to recite the Lord’s Prayer at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Christian apologist Cliffe Knechtle is surrounded by students at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '
