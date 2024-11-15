Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Cross Country at NCAA South Central Regionals

Texas A&M cross country finished in the top 10 in both men’s and women’s for the final meet of the season at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15.
Adriano Espinosa and Chris Swann
November 15, 2024

  • Texas A&M freshman Maddie Peters running during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M students cheer with “GIG EM” painted across their chests during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Fans watch as runners make their way down the course during the womens 6k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Maddie Peters approaches the finish line during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Senior Maddie Livingston holds onto senior Nicole Chastain during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Maddie Peters is helped up by a trainer after the women’s 8k during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Motivational text written on an Aggie runner’s hand during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M assistant coach Wendel McRaven during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies circle up after the women’s 8k race during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M sophomore Avery Perkins circles up following the women’s 6k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M sophomore Zach Munger fights to retain an early lead during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Gilbert Rono runs in stride during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Luca Santorum runs during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M student hoists a “HORNS DOWN!!” sign during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Fans watch as runners make their way down the course during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M sophomore Zack Munger and freshman Gilbert Rono run during the mens 10k during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M senior Jonathan Chung and UIW senior Griffin Neal fist bump during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Luca Santorum runs down the track during the men’s 10k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M assistant coach Wendel McRaven follows the men’s team during their 10k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Runners from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Lamar and Houston round the corner during the Men’s 10k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M freshman Carter Gordy runs toward the finish line during the men’s 10k of the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M sophomore Zack Munger approaches the finish line during the NCAA Cross Country South Central Regional at Dale Watts ’71 Cross Country Course on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an Industrial Distribution Engineering major and a photographer in The Battalion from the Houston area. He enjoys all things live, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
