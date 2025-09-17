GALLERY: Fiestas Mexicanas Parade
Over 10,000 of people come together in Downtown, Bryan to celebrate the annual Fiestas Mexicanas Parade, a tribute to Mexican Independence from Spain. On Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, people celebrate the 30 year parade with pride and joy as organizations and schools showcase Mexican culture and art.
September 17, 2025
Girls sit and wait on the sidewalk for the parade to walk towards them during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Parade participants La Jefa 102.7 radio station dance to banda music during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Parade participants from La Jefa 102.7 radio station plays his flugelhorn during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Little girl waves a small Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
HEB workers rides a HEB cart during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Charro and Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Little girl waves at the crowd during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Crowd watches and chants with parade participants during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Parade attendee waves and holds the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Children hold hands as they walk during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Charra waves at the crowd during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Texas A&M marching band flags on display during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Parade participant fixes the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Parade participant holds the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Charros carrying flags celebrate in downtown Bryan Fiestas Mexicanas parade Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza/The Battalion)
Charro and escaramuza carrying the American and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Men on horseback carrying the Texas and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Man in colorful, ribbon laden representing a bull playfully chases people in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Students march in downtown Bryan wearing folkoric Mexican attire for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Horseback riders stand on horses while carrying Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Escaramuzas carrying the American and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
Donate