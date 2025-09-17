The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Fiestas Mexicanas Parade

Over 10,000 of people come together in Downtown, Bryan to celebrate the annual Fiestas Mexicanas Parade, a tribute to Mexican Independence from Spain. On Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, people celebrate the 30 year parade with pride and joy as organizations and schools showcase Mexican culture and art.
Ashely Bautista and Alex Garza
September 17, 2025

  • Girls sit and wait on the sidewalk for the parade to walk towards them during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Parade participants La Jefa 102.7 radio station dance to banda music during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Parade participants from La Jefa 102.7 radio station plays his flugelhorn during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Little girl waves a small Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • HEB workers rides a HEB cart during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Charro and Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Little girl waves at the crowd during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Crowd watches and chants with parade participants during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Parade attendee waves and holds the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Children hold hands as they walk during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Charras ride on horseback during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Charra waves at the crowd during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M marching band flags on display during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Parade participant fixes the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Parade participant holds the Mexican Flag during the Fiestas Mexicanas Parade in downtown Bryan on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Charros carrying flags celebrate in downtown Bryan Fiestas Mexicanas parade Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Charro and escaramuza carrying the American and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Men on horseback carrying the Texas and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Man in colorful, ribbon laden representing a bull playfully chases people in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Students march in downtown Bryan wearing folkoric Mexican attire for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Horseback riders stand on horses while carrying Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Members of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band march in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza

  • Escaramuzas carrying the American and Mexican flags in downtown Bryan for the Fiestas Mexicanas parade on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Alex Garza)/The Battalion)

    Photo by Alex Garza
