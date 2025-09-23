GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest
Students and faculty at Texas A&M protested on Sept. 22 at Academic Plaza in response to the resignation of former President Mark A. Welsh III, firing of former professor Melissa McCoul and removal of former Dean Mark Zoran of the College of Arts and Sciences and department head of English Emily Johansen from their positions.
September 23, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$4388
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover