GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest

Students and faculty at Texas A&M protested on Sept. 22 at Academic Plaza in response to the resignation of former President Mark A. Welsh III, firing of former professor Melissa McCoul and removal of former Dean Mark Zoran of the College of Arts and Sciences and department head of English Emily Johansen from their positions.
Ashely Bautista, Steve Carrasco IV, and Jenna Isbell
September 23, 2025

  • Protestors hold signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom in Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • Dr. Micheal Alvard, retired associate professor of Anthropology, speaks to observers during the Fight for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • Robert Day, member of Move Texas, leads a chant during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • Protestors chant during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • A “Respect Higher Ed” sign in front of the Academic Building during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters hold up their signs during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A close up of the American Flag during the Fight for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters hold up signs during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters gather their signs during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Citizens gather to protest for Academic liberation during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters line up in unity in Academic Plaza during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Dr. Micheal Alvard, retired associate professor of Anthropology speaks to observers at Texas A&M during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Zach Spanhak, Vice President of Aggie Democrats speaks to protesters during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Leonard Bright, VP at East Texas stands with protesters during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A student holds a sign during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Protesters gather signs during the FIght for Academic Freedom Protest at Academic Plaza on Sept. 22, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Zach Spanhak, Vice President of Aggie Democrats, talks to protesters during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters stands in front of the Academic Building during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Robert Day, member of Move Texas, talks to protesters during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Dr. Micheal Alvard, retired associate professor of anthropology at Texas A&M, talks to protesters during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Dr. Micheal Alvard, retired associate professor of anthropology at Texas A&M, talks to protesters during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Leonard Bright, VP at East Texas for during the Fight for The American Association of University Professors and a faculty member at Texas A&M University, talks to the audience during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Leonard Bright, VP at East Texas for during the Fight for The American Association of University Professors and a faculty member at Texas A&M University, talks to the audience during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Leonard Bright, VP at East Texas for during the Fight for The American Association of University Professors and a faculty member at Texas A&M University, holds a sign during Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds signs during the Fight for Academic Freedom protest at Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Fight for Academic Freedom in Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell

  • A protestor decorates a sign during the Fight for Academic Freedom in Academic Plaza on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jenna Isbell
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

