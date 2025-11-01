Careerabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
GALLERY: Flight of the Great Pumpkin

The C-2 “Old Army Cock Company” platoon of the Corps of Cadets partook in the 60th Flight of the Great Pumpkin on Friday, October 31, 2025. Marching across the Quad inspired by the Charles Shultz’ animated feature “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the C-2 platoon bear torches, a junior dons a giant pumpkin, and the rest follow a large banner.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
November 1, 2025

  • Junior C-2 member donning the giant pumpkin during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torches touch tips and ignite during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torchbearing senior C-2 members pass the flame between their torches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior C-2 member during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torchbearers wait for the march to begin during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior C-2 member begins the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior C-2 member introduces the tradition during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The C-2 platoon march past the arches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torchbearing seniors round a corner during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A senior stares at his torch during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A puddle reflection during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The C-2 platoon march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The giant pumpkin is marched through the plaza during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior C-2 member leads the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torches blaze during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior through the view of the bugle by Duncan Dining Hall during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Marching during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior marches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • C-2 seniors lead the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A senior with facepaint during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The great pumpkin resting atop a junior C-2 member’s head during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The great pumpkin is lifted off a junior’s head during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • C-2 members yell as the great pumpkin is raised during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Seniors run to the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Smashed pumpkins during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Seniors yell at freshmen scrambling to carry pumpkin chunks during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Torchbearing seniors wait for freshmen to clean up the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Seniors yell at freshmen to carry pumpkin pieces during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Seniors run back into the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • C-2 members extinguish their torches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A senior extinguishes his torch during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
