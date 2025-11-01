GALLERY: Flight of the Great Pumpkin
The C-2 “Old Army Cock Company” platoon of the Corps of Cadets partook in the 60th Flight of the Great Pumpkin on Friday, October 31, 2025. Marching across the Quad inspired by the Charles Shultz’ animated feature “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” the C-2 platoon bear torches, a junior dons a giant pumpkin, and the rest follow a large banner.
Junior C-2 member donning the giant pumpkin during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torches touch tips and ignite during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torchbearing senior C-2 members pass the flame between their torches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior C-2 member during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torchbearers wait for the march to begin during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior C-2 member begins the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior C-2 member introduces the tradition during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The C-2 platoon march past the arches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torchbearing seniors round a corner during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A senior stares at his torch during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A puddle reflection during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The C-2 platoon march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The giant pumpkin is marched through the plaza during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior C-2 member leads the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torches blaze during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior through the view of the bugle by Duncan Dining Hall during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Marching during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior marches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
C-2 seniors lead the march during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A senior with facepaint during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A torchbearing senior during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The great pumpkin resting atop a junior C-2 member’s head during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The great pumpkin is lifted off a junior’s head during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
C-2 members yell as the great pumpkin is raised during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Seniors run to the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Smashed pumpkins during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Seniors yell at freshmen scrambling to carry pumpkin chunks during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Torchbearing seniors wait for freshmen to clean up the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Seniors yell at freshmen to carry pumpkin pieces during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Seniors run back into the pumpkin pile during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
C-2 members extinguish their torches during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
A senior extinguishes his torch during the Flight of the Great Pumpkin at the Quad on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
