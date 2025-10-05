GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies return to Kyle Field, bathed in black, for their second of three games in a multi-week homestead to open SEC play. Playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs donning “Operation Blackout” uniforms for the second time since their reveal in 2024, the Aggies won a slow starter of a game that quickly ramped up into an offensive slaughter egged on by defensive deadlock from the Elko-lead Aggie defense. Looking to continue winning at home, the Aggies return to Kyle to face Florida in their 1975 retro uniforms in their fourth night game of the year.
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Junior linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) and the Fightin’ Texas Aggie defense reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens (4) celebrates a called-back touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Graduate Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) coordinates his offensive line in the noise during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt sophomore Mississippi State corner back Kelley Jones (1) tackled after an interception during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Graduate Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) reaches for a fumbled ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts to a long pass and run during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Redshirt Sophomore wide receiver Rueben Owens and the Aggie offense celebrate a Mario Craver touchdown run during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) reacts to a rushing to a first down during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore running back Rueben Owens II runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion catches the ball for a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Sophomore quarterback hands the ball to sophomore running back Rueben Owens II during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
Sophomore linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) forces an incompletion on sophomore Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Mississippi State sophomore running back Fluff Bothwell (24) signals a thumbs-up from the cart during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Mississippi State Senior safety Brylan Lanier (3) is left in the dust by Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!