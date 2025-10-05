Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html

GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies return to Kyle Field, bathed in black, for their second of three games in a multi-week homestead to open SEC play. Playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs donning “Operation Blackout” uniforms for the second time since their reveal in 2024, the Aggies won a slow starter of a game that quickly ramped up into an offensive slaughter egged on by defensive deadlock from the Elko-lead Aggie defense. Looking to continue winning at home, the Aggies return to Kyle to face Florida in their 1975 retro uniforms in their fourth night game of the year.
Adriano Espinosa, Jackson Stanley, and Anna Haley
October 5, 2025

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York embraces before Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman safety Jordan Pride (28) hugs a loved one before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Head Football Coach Mike Elko steps off the bus before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A girl high-fives a Texas A&M football player before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • A member of the Corps of Cadets plays the trumpet before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The 12th Man statue before Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Reveille and her handler lead the players out before Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Freshman defensive tackle Dealyn Evans runs out with the team before Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Yell Leaders perform their yells before Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The Aggies run out before Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Yell Leaders sing the national anthem during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) and Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Graduate defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) and the Fightin’ Texas Aggie defense reacts to a tackle for loss during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore running back Rueben Owens (4) celebrates a called-back touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) coordinates his offensive line in the noise during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore Mississippi State corner back Kelley Jones (1) tackled after an interception during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band marches in Block-T formation during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior corner back Will Lee III (4) reacts to an incomplete pass during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior yell leader Luke Rollins leads a yell during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore defensive end Rylan Kennedy (15) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) reaches for a fumbled ball during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) breaks a tackle during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) reacts to a long pass and run during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) reacts to a deep sack during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt Sophomore wide receiver Rueben Owens and the Aggie offense celebrate a Mario Craver touchdown run during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) reacts to a rushing to a first down during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Mississippi State mascot Bully poses for the camera during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed catches the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion takes a handoff during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • The student section reacts to a play during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion dives for a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore cornerback Jordan Shaw makes a tackle during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore running back Rueben Owens II runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion catches the ball for a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Junior safety Dalton Brooks runs a fumbled ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver celebrates a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore quarterback hands the ball to sophomore running back Rueben Owens II during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Senior cornerback Will Lee III celebrates after a tackle during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) forces an incompletion on sophomore Mississippi State running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore linebacker Jordan Lockhart (54) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Mississippi State sophomore running back Fluff Bothwell (24) signals a thumbs-up from the cart during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore running back Rueben Owens II attempts to break a tackle during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore running back Rueben Owens II runs the ball players during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Senior running back Amari Daniels runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver runs the ball during Texas A&M football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley

  • Kyle Field illuminates with fireworks after an Aggie touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Junior yell leader Luke Rollins whoop’s during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Mississippi State Senior safety Brylan Lanier (3) is left in the dust by Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M football players celebrate a touchdown during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Head coach Mike Elko speaks to SEC Network after Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M lines up for the Warm Hymn during Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior yell leader Josh Brewton celebrates after Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Head yell leader Kyler Fife dunked into the MSC Fountain after Texas A&M Football’s game against Mississippi State at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 4, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5530
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Soccer vs texas
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Texas
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 2
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt
598a3229
GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
Rocios vollvs.missouri 18
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
20250922 fightforacademicfreedomprotest carrascos 11
GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest
Imgl7308
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
More in Photo Galleries
cd 9016 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Equestrian Maroon and White Scrimmage
Welsh
GALLERY: President Welsh's Farewell at Administration Building
dsc3665
GALLERY: Fiestas Mexicanas Parade
6f8a7148
GALLERY: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame
Lgc 0002 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Georgia
Imgl5633
GALLERY: Away Yell in South Bend, Indiana
Donate to The Battalion
$5530
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal