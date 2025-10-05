GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State

The Aggies return to Kyle Field, bathed in black, for their second of three games in a multi-week homestead to open SEC play. Playing the Mississippi State Bulldogs donning “Operation Blackout” uniforms for the second time since their reveal in 2024, the Aggies won a slow starter of a game that quickly ramped up into an offensive slaughter egged on by defensive deadlock from the Elko-lead Aggie defense. Looking to continue winning at home, the Aggies return to Kyle to face Florida in their 1975 retro uniforms in their fourth night game of the year.