GALLERY: Football vs. South Carolina
Texas A&M returns after a three-game road stint undefeated to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. After a dismal first half on the offense, going 3-30 at the half before coming back to a roaring 31-30 win at Kyle Field. The Aggies look to a game vs. Samford before heading to Austin for the first time in over a decade to attempt a 12-0 run across the next two weeks of football in the state of Texas.
November 15, 2025
