GALLERY: Football vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M returns after a three-game road stint undefeated to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. After a dismal first half on the offense, going 3-30 at the half before coming back to a roaring 31-30 win at Kyle Field. The Aggies look to a game vs. Samford before heading to Austin for the first time in over a decade to attempt a 12-0 run across the next two weeks of football in the state of Texas.
Adriano Espinosa, Anna Haley, and Rocio Salgado
November 15, 2025

  • South Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggie Park before Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Corps of Cadets leave Simpson Drill Field before Texaxs A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior electrical engineering major Will Jachimiak yells to turn before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Reveille X before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Star Spangled Banner fireworks before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Kyle Field during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Yell Leaders during run out before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior industrial distribution major Nana Boadi-Owusu (12) hoists the 12th Man flag during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Fans celebrate sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Sophomore wide receiver Dezz Ricks (2) does the no fly zone celebration during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Graduate student running back EJ Smith (22) smiles during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Graduate student defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) celebrates during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Redshirt senior Cashius Howell (9) blocks a pass during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) catches a deep touchdown pass during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt Sophomore Jawarn Howell (22) tackles a Texas A&M player during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Junior Daymion Sanford (27) tackles Freshman Jayden Sellers (17) during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • The Aggies tackle a South Carolina player during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • The Aggies react after a touchdown during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band performs an overlapping formation during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The Fighting’ Texas Aggie Band performs during Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • The shadow of a Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band member playing their instrument during their halftime performance during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Red-shirt sophomore Marcel Reed (10) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Fans react after an Aggie touchdown during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel poses for a photo during Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Red-shirt sophomore Marcel Reed (10) poses for a photo after Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov.15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado Soberanes/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado Soberanes

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a deep pass during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) catches a deep pass during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina redshirt sophomore defensive back Vicari Swain picks off sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Cocky the Gamecock reacts to a deep ball during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior safety Dalton Brooks (25) rushes an intercepted ball towards the endzone during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sir Big Spur the Gamecock during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) pushes into the endzone during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior industrial distribution major Logan Stringer saws varsity’s horns off during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate running back EJ Smith (22) celebrates a rushing touchdown during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt freshman wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman loses his footing during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) protects the ball as he runs during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9) breaks past an offensive lineman during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate student defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) gestures for noise during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • South Carolina redshirt sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) thorws under pressure during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt sophomore corner back Dezz Ricks hits the no fly zone gesture during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) reacts to a sack during Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman defensive end Marco Jones (10) after Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Aggies saw ‘em off after Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) reacts to a comeback win after Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) takes a selfie with fans after Texas A&M Football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley
