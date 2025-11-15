GALLERY: Football vs. South Carolina

Texas A&M returns after a three-game road stint undefeated to face the South Carolina Gamecocks. After a dismal first half on the offense, going 3-30 at the half before coming back to a roaring 31-30 win at Kyle Field. The Aggies look to a game vs. Samford before heading to Austin for the first time in over a decade to attempt a 12-0 run across the next two weeks of football in the state of Texas.