GALLERY: “Hands Off!” Protest
The Party for Socialism & Liberation, Aggies Against Apartheid, and the Texas branch of the International Youth and Students for Social Equity lead the “Hands Off!” protest rally against Donald Trump and “The Billionaire Agenda” at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Rallying and marching across parts of main campus, the protest encompassed students and local residents rallying with signs and loudspeakers
April 10, 2025
