GALLERY: “Hands Off!” Protest

The Party for Socialism & Liberation, Aggies Against Apartheid, and the Texas branch of the International Youth and Students for Social Equity lead the “Hands Off!” protest rally against Donald Trump and “The Billionaire Agenda” at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Rallying and marching across parts of main campus, the protest encompassed students and local residents rallying with signs and loudspeakers
Jacki Burns, Nicholas Gutteridge, and Ashely Bautista
April 10, 2025

  • Protester wraps their sign around their shoulders during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • A protestor holds a sign with the words “ELON DOESN’T EVEN GO HERE!” during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Jamie Neff holds a sign that reads “REJECTING KINGS SINCE 1776” during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor holds a sign in front of three counterprotestors during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Two protestors attend the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor holds a sign with the words “STOP THE DEPORTATION OF IMMIGRANTS!” during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Two of the main organizers speak to the crowd during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor speaks to the crowd during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor, Sarah, holds a sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • A protestor holds a sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • Two organizers, Noor (left) and Josh (right), speak to the crowd during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Nicholas Gutteridge/The Battalion)

    Photo by Nicholas Gutteridge

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • During the Hands Off! protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025

    Photo by Jacquelyn Burns

  • Protester holds their sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester holds their sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester holds the american flag during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester holds their sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protesters holds their sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Protester holds their sign during the Hands Off! Protest at Rudder Plaza on Thursday, April 10, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
