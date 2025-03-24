Tamu ad 800x200 2025
The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Holi 2025

Texas A&M students and Bryan/College Station locals gathered at Simpson Drill Field to celebrate the Festival of Colors, Holi, thrown by the Texas A&M IGSA.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
March 24, 2025

  • Friends react while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student sings and dances while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • IGSA students perform dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • IGSA students perfrom a dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • IGSA students perfrom while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance the Macarena while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student dances while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Stuednts looks at crowd while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student dances in group while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student looks out while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student gets color put on him while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student dances in group while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Students dance while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Two students dance with color while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student in traditional suit and jhumka earings reacts while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Child puts color on his mother while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Friends put color on each other and hug while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Child shoots bubble gun and laughs while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student reacts with friends while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student dances while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student dances while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Student puts color in his friend’s hair while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Friends try to put color on each other while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Friends put color on each other while celebrating Holi at Simpson Drill Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
