GALLERY: March Madness Texas A&M vs. Michigan
Texas A&M faced and fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the group of 32 stage of March Madness. Losing 79-91 to the Wolverines at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the Aggies complete another season under head coach Buzz Williams and the stewardship of players such as Wade Taylor, Solomon Washington, and Andersson Garcia.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
March 22, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover