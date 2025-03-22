Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: March Madness Texas A&M vs. Michigan

Texas A&M faced and fell to the Michigan Wolverines in the group of 32 stage of March Madness. Losing 79-91 to the Wolverines at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the Aggies complete another season under head coach Buzz Williams and the stewardship of players such as Wade Taylor, Solomon Washington, and Andersson Garcia.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
March 22, 2025

  • Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • March Madness courtside chairs before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Michigan cheerleader lifted and posed before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Michigan flag before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams enters Ball Arena before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A flag bearer before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • “March Madness” basketball before Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Michigan center Vladislav Goldin (50) reach for the tipped ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Michigan guard L.J. Cason (2) reacts to a dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A Michigan fan chants during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) protects the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Michigan center Vladislav Goldin (50) battles Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) and Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Michigan guard L.J. Cason (15) and Michigan guard Rubin Jones (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) leaps and protects a rebound ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts to a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) reacts to a shot and favorable penalty during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) listens to Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) points during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts to a Michigan penalty during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) talks with Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) fends off Michigan guard Rubin Jones (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts to a missed 3-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) after Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams after Texas A&M’s game against Michigan at Ball Arena on Saturday, Mar. 22, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
