GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Alabama

Texas A&M men’s basketball fell to Alabama 94-88 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2024. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against LSU on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Adriano Espinosa and Chris Swann
January 12, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) fight for the tipped ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Reed Arena during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) breaks for the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams talks to his team during a timeout at Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) tips the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives toward the basketb during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Reed Rowdies hand out foam sticks during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) helps up guard Jace Carter (0) on the baseline during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Retired Texas A&M Football head coach R.C. Slocum during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) fights to keep posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts after an Aggie foul during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) fights for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) and Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) after a loose ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) reacts after shooting a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) reaches for a rebound ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after the first half of Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) takes a jump shot during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) goes for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) breaks for the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (4) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) react after Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after drawing a Crimson Tide foul during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid (35) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) takes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Alabama Crimson Tide center Clifford Omoruyi (11) blocks the ball from Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
