GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas

Texas A&M men’s basketball defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 69-61 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11:00 a.m.
Trinity Hindman and Chris Swann
February 15, 2025

  • Fans hold copies of newspapers reading ‘BTHO Arkansas’ during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) grabs the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Arkansas forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) blocks a layup attempts by Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Arkansas head coach John Calipari reacts after a Razorback foul during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Razorback defenders attempt to rebound the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots from the three point line during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Rob Dockery (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) jumps up for the shot during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Students hold newspapers reading “BTHO Arkansas” before Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (23) looks back toward his teammates during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) reacts after a dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) dribbles toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Arkansas forward Jonas Aidoo (9) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) fight for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) jumps for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) jumps back for the shot during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '

  • Texas A&M’s head coach Buzz Williams embraces Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) after a crucial play during Texas A&M’s game against Arkansas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
    '
