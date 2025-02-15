GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Arkansas
Texas A&M men’s basketball defeated the Arkansas Razorbacks 69-61 at Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2025. The Maroon & White’s next home matchup will be against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11:00 a.m.
February 15, 2025
0
