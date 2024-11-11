GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Lamar
Texas A&M triumphed over Lamar 97-71 at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11. Senior Andersson Garcia completed a career-high game scoring 12 3-pointers, and head coach Buzz Williams gained his 350-career win. The Aggies will remain at home to play No. 21 Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m.
November 11, 2024
0
Donate to The Battalion
$90
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover
About the Contributors
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Micah is a sophomore Journalism major from Boerne, TX. Micah serves as a sports photographer for The Battalion’s photo desk. She is expected to graduate in May of 2027.