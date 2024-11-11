Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Lamar

Texas A&M triumphed over Lamar 97-71 at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11. Senior Andersson Garcia completed a career-high game scoring 12 3-pointers, and head coach Buzz Williams gained his 350-career win. The Aggies will remain at home to play No. 21 Ohio State on Friday, Nov. 15, at 8:00 p.m.
Hannah Harrison and Micah Richter
November 11, 2024

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) shoots a free-throw during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) guards the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) celebrates a basket during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (8) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) moves to the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Lamar forward Ja’Sean Jackson (11) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) moves towards the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M foward Henry Coleman III (15) reacts with guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) celebrates a basket with Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Lamar forward Ja’Sean Jackson (11) holds the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) stands on the free-throw line during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Lamar forward Andrew Holifield (22) jumps to block Texas A&Mfoward Henry Coleman III (15) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) throws a ball in play during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Head coach Buzz Williams claps during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) stands on the court during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M forward CJ Wilcher (10) reacts with guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) warms up during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Head coach Buzz Williams talks to Texas A&M f/c Pharrel Payne (21), forward Andersson Garcia (11), and guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelos (1) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) and Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) jump to block Lamar guard Alexis Marmolejos (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
  • Texas A&M foward Henry Coleman III (15) reaches for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Head coach Buzz Williams talks to Texas A&M f/c Pharrel Payne (21), forward Solomon Washington (9), and forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov 11, 2024. (Micah Richter/The Battalion)

    Photo by Micah Richter
  • Fans sing the War Hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Lamar at Reed Arena on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
Hannah Harrison
Hannah Harrison, Associate Photo Chief
Hannah is an agricultural communication and journalism junior from New Braunfels, TX. Hannah is serving her second semester as the associate photo chief after spending time as a sports photographer. Before transferring to Texas A&M, Hannah spent a year at Colorado Christian University working as a photographer for CCU Athletics. She is expected to graduate in Fall 2026.
Micah Richter
Micah Richter
Micah is a sophomore Journalism major from Boerne, TX. Micah serves as a sports photographer for The Battalion’s photo desk. She is expected to graduate in May of 2027.
