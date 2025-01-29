Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
Gm Https 2ly.link 21r5t
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Oklahoma

Texas A&M defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, 75-68 at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 8:00 p.m.
Adriano Espinosa and Chris Swann
January 29, 2025

  • A fan reads a ‘BTHO’ newspaper as the Sooner roster is called before Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) walks into Reed Arena before Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) tip the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) jump for the tip-off-ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) attempts to grab the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) jumps for a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles on the A&M logo during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) catches a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) blocks the ball from Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Team lifts Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) from the ground during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) directs traffic during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) faces the offense during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) covers Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) reacts to Oklahoma guard Dayton Forsythe (7) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) loses posession of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks as head coach Buzz Williams dodges the basketball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Adriano Esnpinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Sooner bench reacts after Oklahoma forward Luke Northweather’s (45) three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) lifts up Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine (2) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a three-pointer during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) talks with Associate Head Coach Devin Johnson during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore (14) reacts to a referee during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Adriano Esnpinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M Basketball Team huddles during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) lays on the baseline after forcing a Sooner foul during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) shoots a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) shoots a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) after Texas A&M’s win against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard CJ Wilcher (10) after Texas A&M’s win against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) and Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) after Texas A&M’s win against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '
About the Contributors
Adriano Espinosa
Adriano Espinosa, Photographer
Adriano is an industrial distribution engineering major, an upcoming ENGRMBA student in Mays, and a photographer from the Houston area. He enjoys all things life, whether it's portraits, wildlife, sports, or news, and isn't afraid to get down in the mud for a good shot or moment.
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
