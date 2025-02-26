GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M was found unsuccessful against Vanderbilt in their second straight home loss, ending the upset 86-84. The Aggie’s next appearance will be in Gainesville on Sat. March 1, 2025, to play #3 Florida.
February 26, 2025
0
