The Battalion
The Battalion
The Battalion
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M was found unsuccessful against Vanderbilt in their second straight home loss, ending the upset 86-84. The Aggie’s next appearance will be in Gainesville on Sat. March 1, 2025, to play #3 Florida.
Hannah Harrison and Adriano Espinosa
February 26, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) and Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) embrace during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) passes a ball to Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M and Vanderbilt clash during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) jumps to shoot during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) presses into Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) jumps to shoot the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) loses control of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Vanderbilt guard Grant Huffman (4) frees the ball from Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) disputes a call during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) is lifted up by Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) jumps to score during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0) talks to a ref after Vanderbilt forward Jaylen Carey (22) shoulders him during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) grapples with Vanderbilt guard Chris Manon (30) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) fights for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams argues with referee during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) shoots a technical freethrow during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) moves to the net during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) gains control of the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Vanderbilt guard Grant Huffman (4) and Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) reach for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) looks at the scoreboard during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams motions to his team during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) talks with a referee during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Wade Taylor talks to Texas A&M forward Solomon Washington (9) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Jace Carter (0), Texas A&M guard Jaelyn Lee (24), and Texas A&M forward Chris McDermott (14) react to a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Vanderbilt forward Kijani Wright (33) scrap before a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams writes up plays during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
    '

  • Texas A&M head coach Buzz Willians stands on the sideline during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison
    '
