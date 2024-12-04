Contest Https Www.therudderassociation.org Awards Contest
GALLERY: Men’s Basketball vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest 57-44 at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be on Friday, Dec. 20, against HCU.
Jackson Stanley and Chris Swann
December 4, 2024

  • Head Yell Leader Jake Carter and Senior Yell Leader Grayson Poague read a “BTHO” newspaper as the Wake Forest roster is called before Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) watches the team intro before Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) calls a play during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Hayden Hefner (2) guards Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (6) as he presses towards the goal during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) drives toward the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) calls a play during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest forward Tre’Von Spillers (25) knocks the ball from Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) takes a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) dribbles during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest forward Efton Reid III (4) reacts after drawing a foul during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) looks to shoot from the three-point line during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) jukes an opponent during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) attempts to make a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Manny Obaseki (35) dribbles around an opponent during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest guard Davin Cosby (1) makes a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles towards the goal during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest forward Efton Reid III (4) reacts after a slam-dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dribbles through an opponent during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Wake Forest forward Efton Reid III (4) fight for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) and Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) and other teammates form a huddle during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) and forward Andersson Garcia (11) fight for the rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) takes a free throw during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest guard Parker Friedrichsen (7) drives through Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) goes for a dunk during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) catches a rebound during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis (23) makes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Texas A&M forward Andersson Garcia (11) recovers the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Jackson Stanley
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) helps up guard Wade Taylor IV (4) during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes reacts after a foul call during Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '

  • The Aggies sing The War Hymn before Texas A&M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
    '
About the Contributors
Jackson Stanley
Jackson Stanley, Photographer
Jackson is an engineering major from Grapevine, TX. Jackson is serving his first semester as a Battalion photographer. Before attending Texas A&M, Jackson was a self taught fine art and automotive photographer working freelance and for Gidden's Gallery in Grapevine, TX. He is expected to graduate Spring of 2028.
Chris Swann
Chris Swann, Photo Chief
Chris is a journalism senior from Winnsboro, TX. Chris served as the social media manager and assistant photo chief before becoming photo chief for The Battalion’s photo desk. Before transferring to Texas A&M in the fall of 2023, Chris spent two years at Tyler Junior College, where he was the photo and design editor for their student publication, The DrumBeat. He is expected to graduate in May 2026.
