GALLERY: Men’s Golf Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M Golf hosted and competed in the Aggie Invitational, a two-day competition at the Traditions Club. Winning with a score of +3, the Aggies bested numerous Texas or Texas-adjacent teams, including highly-ranked Oklahoma. The Aggies look to carry their momentum into the SEC Championship on April 23, 2025.
Adriano Espinosa and Steve Carrasco IV
April 13, 2025

  • Junior Jaime Montojo during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Jack Usner during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Phichaksn Maichon hits a ball out of a bunker during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Aaron Pounds walks to his ball during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Wheaton Ennis walks to his ball during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Phichaksn Maichon swings at the ball during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Phichaksn Maichon during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A close-up photo of a golfer’s shoes, their putter, and the ball on the morning green during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Phichaksn Maichon kneels to get a better look at the distance from the green to Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Vishnu Sadagopan during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Junior Jaime Montojo and Baylor Men’s Golf Vincent Stjernfeldt talk as they walk their way to end Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Michael Heidelbaugh during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Vishnu Sadagopan tries to get a clear view of the green for his putt during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Vishnu Sadagopan puts on his golf glove before his play during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Aaron Pounds tries to wedge his way out the sand bunker during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Michael Heidelbaugh carries the hole pin as other players ready to putt during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Sophomore Aaron Pounds during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Phichaksn Maichon drives during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Vishnu Sadapogan and his form at the end of his drive to start Hole 10 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Sophomore Jake Maggert hits with a driver at the start of Hole 1 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A golf ball and driver during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Junior Jaime Montojo starts Hole 10 with a line drive during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Oklahoma Sooner Men’s Golf Sophomore PJ Maybank III wedges the ball away from the rough during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • University of Houston Freshman Hsuan-Yi Chen utilizes the rangefinder to measure the distance between the ball and the hole at Hole 8 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Oklahoma Sooner Men’s Golf Ryder Cowan lifts up his sleeves to ready himself for the end of Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Phichaskn Maichon prepares to putt during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Wheaton Ennis holds the pin and gives an implicit “gig ’em” with his left hand during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Baylor Men’s Golf Vincent Stjernfeldt and Aggie Men’s Golf Jaime Montojo talk as they walk to their next shot on Hole 10 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Phichaskn Maichon shakes hands with Sam Houston senior Gene Chaikangwal during the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggie Men’s Golf Junior Jaime Montojo fist bumps Texas A&M Basketball Henry Coleman III during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
