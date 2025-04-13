GALLERY: Men’s Golf Aggie Invitational

Texas A&M Golf hosted and competed in the Aggie Invitational, a two-day competition at the Traditions Club. Winning with a score of +3, the Aggies bested numerous Texas or Texas-adjacent teams, including highly-ranked Oklahoma. The Aggies look to carry their momentum into the SEC Championship on April 23, 2025.
Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Phichaksn Maichon kneels to get a better look at the distance from the green to Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
Aggie Men’s Golf Junior Jaime Montojo and Baylor Men’s Golf Vincent Stjernfeldt talk as they walk their way to end Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Vishnu Sadagopan tries to get a clear view of the green for his putt during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
Aggie Men’s Golf Senior Michael Heidelbaugh carries the hole pin as other players ready to putt during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
University of Houston Freshman Hsuan-Yi Chen utilizes the rangefinder to measure the distance between the ball and the hole at Hole 8 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
Oklahoma Sooner Men’s Golf Ryder Cowan lifts up his sleeves to ready himself for the end of Hole 2 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
Baylor Men’s Golf Vincent Stjernfeldt and Aggie Men’s Golf Jaime Montojo talk as they walk to their next shot on Hole 10 during the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Steve Carrasco/ The Battalion)
