GALLERY: Midnight Yell, Florida
On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, Texas A&M students return to Kyle Field for Midnight Yell ahead of their game against the University of Florida. Being 5-0 in college football, students and fans brought their excitement as the Yell Leaders practice yells with new guest showing how its done.
Ashely Bautista, Associate Photo Chief
October 11, 2025
