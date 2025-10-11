The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Flu https uhs.tamu.edu prevention flu index.html

GALLERY: Midnight Yell, Florida

On Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, Texas A&M students return to Kyle Field for Midnight Yell ahead of their game against the University of Florida. Being 5-0 in college football, students and fans brought their excitement as the Yell Leaders practice yells with new guest showing how its done.
Ashely Bautista, Associate Photo Chief
October 11, 2025

  • Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s head coach, Bucky McMillan points at the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife shares closing remarks during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton smiles at the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife hugs his fiance, Kenyah Maroney, during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M Men’s Basketball’s head coach, Bucky McMillan gives a gig em at the crowd during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Audience members records yell practice on their phone during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Core of Cadets helpmet with ‘S27’ written on it during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Junior yell leader Luke Rollins performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior yell leader Luke Widener performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Senior yell leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Midnight Yell Practice at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Imgl3712 2
GALLERY: Football vs. Florida
598a4550
GALLERY: Baseball vs. TCU
Adri3463
GALLERY: Reveille IX Funeral Service
Adri3036
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Kentucky
6f8a9959
GALLERY: Midnight Yell vs. Mississippi State
Missstatecrop (5 of 31)
GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State
More in Photo Galleries
Soccer vs texas
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Texas
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 2
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt
598a3229
GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
Rocios vollvs.missouri 18
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
20250922 fightforacademicfreedomprotest carrascos 11
GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest
Imgl7308
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal