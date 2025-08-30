The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Storyl

GALLERY: Midnight Yell, UTSA

Ahead of the Texas A&M Football Team’s first game of the season, facing off against the UTSA Roadrunners, the Aggies practiced yells in Kyle Field on Friday, August 29, 2025. Lead by Head Yell Leader Kyler Fife, the Yell Leaders practiced yells, introduced new administrative leaders, and reinvigorated the Aggie spirit within Kyle Field.
Adriano Espinosa, Photo Chief
August 30, 2025

  • Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton runs the field during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife pats junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton on the back during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leaders observe Junior Yell Leaders doing push-ups during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Corps of Cadets student cheers during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife exclaims during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins speaks during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flaganan speaks during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Yell Leaders whoop during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Corps of Cadets E-2 Mascot Company “saw varsity’s horns off’ during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins speaks to the student body during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins passes it back during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener claps during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The 2025-2026 Yell Leaders watch Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Reveille X during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$3698
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Soccer vs. baylor 2025
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
2025.8.10 utrgvvsa&m carrascos 13
GALLERY: Soccer vs. UTRGV
No kings protest q (11 of 10)
GALLERY: No Kings Protest, Bryan TX
Ncaatrackcrops (34 of 34)
GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet
Wten uga crop (2 of 3)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Georgia, NCAA Championship
Imgl7692 enhanced nr
GALLERY: 2025 NCAA Softball Regionals
More in Photo Galleries
Wten mich crop (9 of 29)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Michigan, NCAA Tournament
Wten tenn crop (9 of 25)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Tennessee, NCAA Tournament
Lgc 1528
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Missouri
2025 texas a&amp;m graduation ceremony
GALLERY: 2025 Texas A&M Graduation Ceremony
Baseballlsucrop (1 of 22)
GALLERY: Baseball vs. LSU
Rocios bbvs.lamar 22
GALLERY: Baseball vs. Lamar
Donate to The Battalion
$3698
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal