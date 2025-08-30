GALLERY: Midnight Yell, UTSA
Ahead of the Texas A&M Football Team’s first game of the season, facing off against the UTSA Roadrunners, the Aggies practiced yells in Kyle Field on Friday, August 29, 2025. Lead by Head Yell Leader Kyler Fife, the Yell Leaders practiced yells, introduced new administrative leaders, and reinvigorated the Aggie spirit within Kyle Field.
August 30, 2025
Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton runs the field during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife pats junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton on the back during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leaders observe Junior Yell Leaders doing push-ups during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Corps of Cadets student cheers during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark Welsh during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife exclaims during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins speaks during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flaganan speaks during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The Yell Leaders whoop during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Corps of Cadets E-2 Mascot Company “saw varsity’s horns off’ during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins speaks to the student body during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Luke Rollins passes it back during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener claps during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
The 2025-2026 Yell Leaders watch Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan performs a yell during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Reveille X during Midnight Yell at Kyle Field on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
