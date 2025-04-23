GALLERY: Muster Preview

Ahead of Aggie Muster 2025, several events and activities occurred to commemorate another year of Muster. The Muster Remembrance display in the MSC Flag Room displayed for several weeks, while the Muster Camaraderie Barbecue took place the afternoon before Muster, on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Cadet Raphael Rolwes ’26 and Cadet David Husband ’26 of Squadron 2 pause to look at Reflection Displays for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
The Reflection Display for Dr. Leland B. Baskin and a collection of items that showcase his life full of hospitality, outdoors, and passion for selfless service for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
The Muster Reflections displays for Alexis Kyndal Watson ’24 and Kevin Palmer ’24 celebrates their life for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
A group of people, students and non-students stop to look at Reflection Displays that are held annually for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
Cadet Alexander Pfeiffer ’26 observing the Muster Reflection for late Denise Marie Perkins ’97 for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
A photo of juniors in the Class of 1975 R.V.s at Pat O’Brians in New Orleans displayed on the class of 1975 remembrance wall during the Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
“Softly call the muster, Let comrade answer, ‘HERE.’ wall displayed with a beautiful maroon and white wreath during Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
A photo of late Homer Hale Hershey ’59 and his 2nd place award for The Woodlands A&M Scholarship Foundation and his cadet saber for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
The Muster Remembrance for Ethan Walker Kanthack ’25 showcasing his favorite boots and a baby photo for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)
Texas A&M Commandant, Lieutenant General Chip Utterback ’75, and his wife, Sanday Utterback converse during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Commandant, Lieutenant General Chip Utterback ’75, and his wife, Sandy Utterback ’75, pose during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Former yeall leader, Thomas Greve, and current yell leaders, Kyler Fife and Josh Brewton, saw varsity’s horns off during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!