GALLERY: Muster Preview

Ahead of Aggie Muster 2025, several events and activities occurred to commemorate another year of Muster. The Muster Remembrance display in the MSC Flag Room displayed for several weeks, while the Muster Camaraderie Barbecue took place the afternoon before Muster, on Monday, April 21, 2025.
Steve Carrasco and Isabel Lubrano
April 23, 2025

  • A yearbook class photo of Dr. Leland B. Baskin ’74, shown with a specialized frame for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Cadet Raphael Rolwes ’26 and Cadet David Husband ’26 of Squadron 2 pause to look at Reflection Displays for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Reflection Display for Molly Nicole Sims ’27 held during Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Cadet Noland Brandeland ’28 and Cadet Colton Erlandson ’29 view Muster Reflections during Muster Remembrance held in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Reflection Display for Dr. Leland B. Baskin and a collection of items that showcase his life full of hospitality, outdoors, and passion for selfless service for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Muster Reflections displays for Alexis Kyndal Watson ’24 and Kevin Palmer ’24 celebrates their life for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A group of people, students and non-students stop to look at Reflection Displays that are held annually for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The infographic for the Reflections Display that is held annually for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Cadet Alexander Pfeiffer ’26 observing the Muster Reflection for late Denise Marie Perkins ’97 for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A photo of juniors in the Class of 1975 R.V.s at Pat O’Brians in New Orleans displayed on the class of 1975 remembrance wall during the Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • “Softly call the muster, Let comrade answer, ‘HERE.’ wall displayed with a beautiful maroon and white wreath during Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A photo of late Homer Hale Hershey ’59 and his 2nd place award for The Woodlands A&M Scholarship Foundation and his cadet saber for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • A clay gig ’em cast showcased on Mark Anthony Gosch ’77 Muster Reflection for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Muster Remembrance for Ethan Walker Kanthack ’25 showcasing his favorite boots and a baby photo for Muster Remembrance in the MSC Flag Room on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Outgoing senior yell leader, Jake Carter, leads the Aggie War Hymn during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Jim Kotch ’75, and Lay Sanders ’76 laugh during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Texas A&M Commandant, Lieutenant General Chip Utterback ’75, and his wife, Sanday Utterback converse during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Squadron 9 ahletic officer, John Mazzurana ’75, showcases Battalion comics during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Squadron 9 atheletic officer, John Mazzurana ’75, shows the outfit’s ranking during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Former I-1 commanding officer, Bill Weber ’75, flashes his Aggie Ring during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Freshman and exhibition guidon Connor Reilly performs in the Fish Drill Team during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • The Fish Drill Team performs during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • The Fish Drill Team pauses in their performance during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Jim Kotch ’75 showcases his Association of Former Students membership card during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Seniors Michael Baker, Treacy Collier, and Grace Perry play with “Schaefer” the dog during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Texas A&M Commandant, Lieutenant General Chip Utterback ’75, and his wife, Sandy Utterback ’75, pose during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Joanne Billingsley ’75, and Ellen Shepard ’75, pose during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Section chief and junior Brandon Shane chats with Jim Bilnoski ’75 during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Reunion class executive and junior, Jake Hrbacek, addresses the attendees of the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano

  • Former yeall leader, Thomas Greve, and current yell leaders, Kyler Fife and Josh Brewton, saw varsity’s horns off during the Muster Camaraderie BBQ at Aggie Park on Monday, April 21, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)

    Photo by Isabel Lubrano
