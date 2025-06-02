GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet
Texas A&M University hosted the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium from Wednesday, May 28 to Saturday, May 31, 2025. Hosting dozens of teams to compete in College Station for a chance at the Championship in Eugene, Oregon, the Texas A&M Aggies competed amongst steep competition, with over 20 athletes advancing across track and field events. Beginning Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Aggies who advanced will begin to compete in semifinal and finals competitions in an effort to become national champions.
Junior Camryn Dickson reacts to advancing to the NCAA Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Megan Roberts reacts to completing the 10,000 meter dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Junior Camryn Dickson and athletes from other colleges compete during the 100m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Megan Roberts of Texas A&M runs during the 10,000 Meter race during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Heather Abadie of Texas A&M participates in the Pole Vault event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Elise Smoot of Texas A&M participates in the 1,500 Meter event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Jaydan Wood of Texas A&M smiles at the scoreboard after running the 400 Meter event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Senior Mason Mangum hands the baton off to senior Auhmad Robinson during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Auhmad Robinson races to the finish of the 4×100 meter relay during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Bryce McCray reacts to qualifying for the NCAA Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Jaydon Shield lands in the sand pit after triple jumping during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Senior Cooper Cawthra reacts to placing in the top 3 fastest times for the 1500 meter dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Senior Hassam Hatib reacts at the end of the 4×400 meter relay during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Senior Kimar Farquharson races at the head of heat 1 in the 800m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Seniors Hassam Hatib and Cutter Zamzow race to the finish in the 400m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
The Texas A&M Men’s Track Team athletes punching their ticket for the NCAA Track and Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
Freshman Debora Cherono runs out the edge of the water pit during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Freshman Milena Chevallier participates in the High Jump event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Sophomore Jasmine Harmon reacts at the end of the 100m hurdle event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Junior Jaiya Covington reacts to placing first in heat 3 of the 100m hurdle during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Junior Winny Bii launches towards the sand pit in the Triple Jump event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Freshman Megan Roberts prepares to compete in the 5000m event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Senior Jaydan Wood races to finish the 4x400m relay in first place during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
The Texas A&M Women’s Track Team athletes punching their ticket to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)
