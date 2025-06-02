GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet

Texas A&M University hosted the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium from Wednesday, May 28 to Saturday, May 31, 2025. Hosting dozens of teams to compete in College Station for a chance at the Championship in Eugene, Oregon, the Texas A&M Aggies competed amongst steep competition, with over 20 athletes advancing across track and field events. Beginning Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Aggies who advanced will begin to compete in semifinal and finals competitions in an effort to become national champions.