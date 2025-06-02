General hiring banner fall 2025
GALLERY: NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet

Texas A&M University hosted the NCAA Track and Field Championship West Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium from Wednesday, May 28 to Saturday, May 31, 2025. Hosting dozens of teams to compete in College Station for a chance at the Championship in Eugene, Oregon, the Texas A&M Aggies competed amongst steep competition, with over 20 athletes advancing across track and field events. Beginning Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Aggies who advanced will begin to compete in semifinal and finals competitions in an effort to become national champions.
Adriano Espinosa, Steve Carrasco IV, and Taylor Barnett
June 2, 2025

  • Junior Jasmine Montgomery reacts to winning the 100m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Carlie Weiser prepares to shotput during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Jasmine Harmon hurdles during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore McKenzie Fairchild prepares to toss her javelin during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Camryn Dickson reacts to advancing to the NCAA Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A starter gun fires during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Megan Roberts reacts to completing the 10,000 meter dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Camryn Dickson after the 200m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Camryn Dickson and athletes from other colleges compete during the 100m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Freshman Tyler Lowe competes in the 400m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Megan Roberts of Texas A&M runs during the 10,000 Meter race during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Heather Abadie of Texas A&M participates in the Pole Vault event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Elise Smoot of Texas A&M participates in the 1,500 Meter event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Jaydan Wood of Texas A&M smiles at the scoreboard after running the 400 Meter event during the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Thursday, May 29, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Junior Ethan Sanders prepares for Discus during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Mason Mangum hands the baton off to senior Auhmad Robinson during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Auhmad Robinson races to the finish of the 4×100 meter relay during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Cooper Cawthra begins the 1500m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior Victor Kibiego leaps into the water pit during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Ja’Qualon Scott hurdles during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Sam Whitmarsh races in the 800m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Sam Whitmarsh reacts to winning the 800m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Bryce McCray runs the 400m dash during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Ja’Qualon Scott reacts to winning the 400m hurdles event during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Bryce McCray reacts to qualifying for the NCAA Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Jaydon Shield lands in the sand pit after triple jumping during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Auhmad Robinson reacts to winning the 4x400m relay during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Cooper Cawthra reacts to placing in the top 3 fastest times for the 1500 meter dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Hassam Hatib reacts at the end of the 4×400 meter relay during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Kimar Farquharson races at the head of heat 1 in the 800m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Seniors Hassam Hatib and Cutter Zamzow race to the finish in the 400m dash during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Texas A&M Men’s Track Team athletes punching their ticket for the NCAA Track and Field Championship in Eugene, Oregon during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Friday, May 30, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Jasmine Harmon trips on a hurdle during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Emma Little runs out of the water pit during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Emma Little leaps into the water pit during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Debora Cherono runs out the edge of the water pit during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Junior Jaiya Covington hurdles during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Freshman Milena Chevallier participates in the High Jump event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Junior Camryn Dickson races during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore Jasmine Harmon reacts at the end of the 100m hurdle event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Junior Jaiya Covington reacts to placing first in heat 3 of the 100m hurdle during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Junior Winny Bii launches towards the sand pit in the Triple Jump event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Freshman Megan Roberts prepares to compete in the 5000m event during the NCAA Track & Field West Championship Qualifier at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Senior Jaydan Wood races to finish the 4x400m relay in first place during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior Jaydan Wood reacts to winning the 4x400m relay during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Texas A&M Women’s Track Team athletes punching their ticket to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Track and Field Championship during the Texas A&M NCAA Championship Qualifier Meet at E.B. Cushing Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 2025. (Adriano Epsinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
