GALLERY: No Kings Protest, Bryan TX

Local residents of Bryan, Texas rallied in protest of President Trump, his agenda, and his military parade in Washington DC. Meeting in downtown Bryan, protestors stood along roads and buildings, bearing signs as passerby spectators drove by on the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Taylor Barnett and Quentin Deming
June 14, 2025

  • A protestor takes photos of other signs at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Protestors bear American and Mexican flags at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Protestors bear signs along the roads at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Signs and people amass at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • A protestor hoists the American flag in the air at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • A “we told you so” sign at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Residents protest along downtown roads at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Signs on display at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • Protestors hold signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor exclaims as he hoists a sign at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)

    Photo by Quentin Deming

  • A protestor holds a Mexican flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor sits while holding a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds a sign out of their car during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A bystander waving an American flag drives by the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds a sign and flower during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor waves an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Protestors hold up signs and wave American flags during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Protestors hold up signs and wave American flags during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Protestors hold up signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds a Mexican flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up their sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor smiles with their sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up a sign with various sayings during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • Protestors hold up signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up a sign through their sunroof while driving by the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor blows into a noise maker during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett

  • A protestor holds up an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
