GALLERY: No Kings Protest, Bryan TX
Local residents of Bryan, Texas rallied in protest of President Trump, his agenda, and his military parade in Washington DC. Meeting in downtown Bryan, protestors stood along roads and buildings, bearing signs as passerby spectators drove by on the morning of Saturday, June 14, 2025.
June 14, 2025
A protestor takes photos of other signs at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Protestors bear American and Mexican flags at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Protestors bear signs along the roads at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Signs and people amass at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
A protestor hoists the American flag in the air at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
A “we told you so” sign at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Residents protest along downtown roads at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Signs on display at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
Protestors hold signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor exclaims as he hoists a sign at the “No Kings” protest in Bryan, Texas on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Quentin Deming/The Battalion)
A protestor holds a Mexican flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor sits while holding a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds a sign out of their car during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A bystander waving an American flag drives by the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds a sign and flower during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor waves an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Protestors hold up signs and wave American flags during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Protestors hold up signs and wave American flags during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Protestors hold up signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds a Mexican flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up a sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up their sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor smiles with their sign during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up a sign with various sayings during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Protestors hold up signs during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up a sign through their sunroof while driving by the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor blows into a noise maker during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
A protestor holds up an American flag during the No Kings Protest in Downtown Bryan on Saturday, June 14th, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
Donate