GALLERY: Parsons Mounted Cavalry Feature

The Corps of Cadets hosts many specialty groups within its ranks, with the Parsons Mounted Cavalry regiment being one with history and legacy behind it. With roots over 100 years old, even preceding its founding in the 70s, Parsons is all things Aggieland.
Adriano Espinosa and Rocio Salgado
November 19, 2025

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger and her horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger embraces her horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Corps members walk their horses at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle and a horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle comforts a horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle and a horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger cleans her horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger scrapes her horse’s hooves at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger’s helmet and horses feed bucket at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger and junior ecology and conservation biology major Landon Hammerle prepare a saddle at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger prepares a horse for riding at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Members of the corps practice for Step Off at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger, her horse, and junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle in a posed photo at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger and her horse prepare to ride at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Horse bridle clasps at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger mounts her horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Cavalry members prepare for Step Off at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major Elle Herberger rides at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Vet Barn at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A large retired horse at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A large labeled barn at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A hanging 12 at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Riders in sunset silhouette at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Horse saddles in the primary building at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior ecology and coservation biology major Landon Hammerle in a posed photo at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Horse branding at the McFerrin ’65 Parsons Mounted Cavalry Headquarters on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry members before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major and Parsons Mounted Cavalry member Elle Herberger rides her horse before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior agribusiness major and Parsons Mounted Cavalry member Elle Herberger rides her horse before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry member during the Star Spangled Banner before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry members pose before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry member poses before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Members of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry ride towards Simpson Drill Field before Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • A cadet member of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry rides towards Simpson Drill Field before Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Members of the Parsons Mounted Cavalry wait before riding through Military Walk before Texas A&M football vs. South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Parsons Mounted Cavalry member before Texas A&M football’s game vs. South Carolina at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa
