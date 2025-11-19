GALLERY: Parsons Mounted Cavalry Feature
The Corps of Cadets hosts many specialty groups within its ranks, with the Parsons Mounted Cavalry regiment being one with history and legacy behind it. With roots over 100 years old, even preceding its founding in the 70s, Parsons is all things Aggieland.
November 19, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover