GALLERY: President Welsh’s Farewell at Administration Building
President Mark A. Welsh III exited the Administration building, with his wife Betty Welsh, in the presence of hundreds of students, faculty, and community members. Resigning from his post, the president vacates his position and leaves Texas A&M University amidst waving and cheering.
September 19, 2025
At the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Theresa Lozano/The Battalion)
At the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Theresa Lozano/The Battalion)
Reveille X sits and waits for President Mark A. Welsh III to come out at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
A student holds a “Best President Since Rudder!” sign at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
At the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Theresa Lozano/The Battalion)
Student holds a sign for President Mark A. Welsh III at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
At the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Theresa Lozano/The Battalion)
Reveille X barks while students clap at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Attendee holds sign and balloons for PPresident Mark A. Welsh III at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III and wife Betty exit to clapping and cheering at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Alex Garza/ The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh walk down the stairs at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Former Texas A&M University President Mark A. Welsh departs from the Administrative Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh waves at the crowd at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Onlookers emote as Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III exits the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Alex Garza/ The Battalion)
Student Body President Carter Mallory and President Mark A. Welsh III At the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A Welsh walks to his car amongst well-wishing croud at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Alex Garza/ The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III reacts to the students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III reacts to the students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Betty Welsh listens to a photographer at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III waves to the students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
Betty Welsh waves to the students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh reacts to crowd singing The Spirit of Aggieland as they leave at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III hits a Gig ’em at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
An audience member offers President Mark A. Welsh III a rose at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A Welsh walks to his car amongst well-wishing croud at Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. Alex Garza/ The Battalion)
Betty Welsh smiles at the crowd at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
At the Administration Building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Theresa Lozano/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh react to students in attendance at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh watch students sing The Spirit of Aggieland at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Jenna Isbell/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III and Betty Welsh react to students singing “The Spirit of Aggieland” at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III hits a Gig ’em at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III shakes business administration sophomore Isaac Feeney’s hand at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III hugs a student at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
President Mark A. Welsh III shakes students’ hands at the Administration building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III walks towards his car at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
Crowd reacts to Texas A&M President as he drives out at Admininstation building on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)
