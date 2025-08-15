The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor

Texas A&M tie Baylor 1-1 in their first match of the 2025 game season on a Thursday night game at Ellis Field. The Aggies will resume their opening home stretch against Lamar at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 17.
Ashely Bautista and Anna Haley
August 15, 2025

  • Texas A&M Forward Leah Diaz (20) competes with Baylor Defender Natalie Vatter during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M defender Riley Crooks (11) and Baylor foward Callie Conrad (9) fights for the ball in front of referee during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Baylor foward Lauren Omholt (5) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) chases after the ball after oppoent falls down during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) grabs Baylor defender Hannah Augustyn shirt to go after the ball during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) chases after the ball during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) tries to catch the ball during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) fights for the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) high-fives children hands during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Children waits for the second half of the game to start during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M Forward Leah Diaz (20) fights for the ball against Baylor defender Hallie Augstyn (27) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M defender Bella James (3) fights for the ball against Baylor foward Alysiah Lockette (2) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Baylor Middle Fielder Theresa McCullough (14) chases the ball as Texas A&M Mia Scranton (17) trails during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Savannah Hutchins (25) battles Baylor Defender Hannah Augustyn (28) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Goal Keeper Sydney Fuller (0) laughs during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife leads a yell during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Taylor Jernigan (24) enters the field during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Kids wait on the field for Texas A&M Soccer to enter during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Baylor Defender Blythe Obar (13) attempts to steal the ball from Texas A&M Middle Fielder Trinity Buchanan (16) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Baylor Defender Natalie Vatter (3) struggles to escape the grasp of Texas A&M Forward Holly Storer (21) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Baylor Defender Blythe Obar (13) steals the ball from Texas A&M Middle Fielder Trinity Buchanan (16) during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Anna Haley/The Battalion)

    Photo by Anna Haley

  • Texas A&M Forward Leah Diaz (20) kicks the ball towards the goal during Texas A&M game against Baylor at Ellis Field on Aug. 14, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista
