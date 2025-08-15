GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
Texas A&M tie Baylor 1-1 in their first match of the 2025 game season on a Thursday night game at Ellis Field. The Aggies will resume their opening home stretch against Lamar at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 17.
August 15, 2025
