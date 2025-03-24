GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor
In their exhibition game against Baylor, Texas A&M lost to Baylor 2-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025. The Aggies will play a double header against Sam Houston and DBU on Mar. 29, 2025.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
March 24, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$1965
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover