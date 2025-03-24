Tamu ad 800x200 2025
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Baylor

In their exhibition game against Baylor, Texas A&M lost to Baylor 2-0 at Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025. The Aggies will play a double header against Sam Houston and DBU on Mar. 29, 2025.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
March 24, 2025

  • Baylor forward Tyler Isgrig (11) comforts Texas A&M goalkeeper Maysen Veronda during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor defense Blythe Obar (13) dribbles while guarded by Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion) forward Leah Diaz (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor defense Natalie Vatter (3) catches ball while guarded by Texas A&M midfielder Reese Rupe (12) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) dribbles past Baylor defense Blythe Obar (13) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor goalkeeper Ashley Zirkel watches the ball after Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor defense Madison Encinas (24) runs into Texas A&M forward Emma Yolinsky (18) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor forward Briana Chesley (12) attempts to dribble past Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor forward Tyler Isgrig (11) attempts to pass while guarded by Texas A&M midfileder Kat Campbell (8) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor defense Hannah Augustyn (28) attempts to dribble past Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor goalkeeper Azul Alvarez (1) makes a save during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) attempts to dribble past Baylor defense Emerson Garcia (22) and Hallie Augustyn (27) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor defense Madison Encinas (24) passes the ball while guarded by Texas A&M forward Savvanah Hutchinson (25) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor midfileder Aryanna Jimison (10) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) dribbles past Baylor midfileder Aryanna Jimison (10) during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M defense Isabella Yakel (4) passes during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Baylor team celebrates goal by Baylor midfielder Theresa McCullough during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

  • Texas A&M goalkeeper Erica Defferding (00) leaps and saves the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Baylor At Ellis Field on Sunday, Mar. 23, 2025 (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

