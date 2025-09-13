The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Soccer vs. Georgia

Texas A&M loses against Georgia 0-3 for their first SEC match. The Aggies will hit the road to face against the Auburn Tigers for their second SEC match on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
September 13, 2025

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble chases down the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz chases the ball and Georgia defender Maddy Herniter during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Emma Hoang passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Bailey Cate passes while guarded by Georgia midfielder Maddy Herniter during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Taylor Jernigan dribbles during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M defender Riley Crooks dribbles while chased by Georgia midfielder Ava Stack during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble dribbles while guarded by Georgia defender Devon Winters during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble chases down the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Baily Cate takes a shot during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M midfielder Reese Rupe dribbles while guarded by Georgia defenders Kiera Staude and Devon Winters during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Georgia forward Lily Kate Elphick and Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel go up for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble dribbles while chased by Georgia defender Devon Winters during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble dribbles while chased by Georgia defender Ayda Pannell during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton dribbles while chased by Georgia defender Ayda Pannell during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz dribbles while defended by Georgia defender Abby Unkraut during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz chases Georgia defender Devon Winters during Texas A&M’s game against Georgia at Ellis Field on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
