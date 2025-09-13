GALLERY: Soccer vs. Georgia
Texas A&M loses against Georgia 0-3 for their first SEC match. The Aggies will hit the road to face against the Auburn Tigers for their second SEC match on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Soccer Complex.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
September 13, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$3818
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover