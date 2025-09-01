GALLERY: Soccer vs. Lafayette
Texas A&M defeats Lafayette 7-1 with four goals within 18 minutes of the game start on a Sunday night game at Ellis Field. The Aggies will travel to Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin at SFA Soccer Field at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.
September 1, 2025
0
