GALLERY: Soccer vs. Lafayette

Texas A&M defeats Lafayette 7-1 with four goals within 18 minutes of the game start on a Sunday night game at Ellis Field. The Aggies will travel to Nacogdoches to take on Stephen F. Austin at SFA Soccer Field at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4.
Ashely Bautista and Rocio Salgado
September 1, 2025

  • Texas A&M foward Taylor Jernigan (24) fights for the ball mid air against Lafayette foward Tehya Scheuten (10) during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Emma Hoang (2) fight over the ball against Lafayette defender Eva Acker (27) during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M definder Mia Scranton (17) fights over the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel falls after chasing the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) tungs on opponents jersey during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro kicks the ball towards the goal during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Emma Hoang (2) fight over the ball against Lafayette defender Eva Acker (27) during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Leah Diaz (20) reacts to the ball hitting her during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M definder Mia Scranton (17) dribbles the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Taylor Jernigan (24) dribbles the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Leah Diaz (20) chases over the ball during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Kaylee Noble (7) dribbles the ball away from oppenent while Lafayette defender Eva Acker (27) falls to the ground during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M definder Mia Scranton (17) and Lafayette midfielder Brianna Sousa (22) runs after the ball during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) runs after the ball during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M definder Mia Scranton (17) fights over the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) tungs on opponents jersey during Texas A&M game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Aug. 31, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/ The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble (7) reacts after scoring a goal during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies break out of a huddle before Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Taylor Jernigan (24) reacts after scoring a goal during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Shea Ryan (98) reacts after a goal during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Shea Ryan (98) hugs a spectator after Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Bailey Cate (6) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Shea Ryan (98) controls the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Spectators wait for a Texas A&M corner kick during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro (26) reacts after shooting the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies and the Leopards fight for the ball after a corner kick during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Kaylee Noble (7) reacts after scoring a goal during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) fights for the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after forward Holly Storer (21) scores a goal during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Kat Campbell (8) passes the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) shields the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) shoots the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Lafayette at Ellis Field on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
