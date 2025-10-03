Advanceabove https sph.uth.edu ad recruitment tamu
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Texas

Texas A&M soccer took down Texas 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, for its first Southeastern Conference win in a rivalry match. The team travels to face Oklahoma, on Sunday, Oct. 5, at John Crain Field.
Ashely Bautista and Rocio Salgado
October 3, 2025

  • Texas A&M soccer holds and celebrates their win with ‘Lone Star Showdown’ trophy during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M soccer players run towards the crowd to celebrate their win during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M soccer holds and celebrates their win with ‘Lone Star Showdown’ trophy during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M soccer celebrates after goal during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M sophomore midfielder Kat Campbell (8) collides against oppenent over possession of the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior foward Kaylee Noble (7) collides against oppenent during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M sophomore midfielder Kat Campbell (8) collides against oppenent during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior foward Leah Diaz (20) fights against Texas redshirt junior defender EmJ Cox (23) over the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M freshman foward Holly Storer (21) collides with Texas redshirt sophomore defender Amaya Haley (28) over possession of the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas redshirt sophomore defender Amaya Haley (28) pushes against Texas A&M freshman foward Holly Storer (21) over possession of the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan runs after the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M freshman defender Riley Crooks (11) fight for possession of the ball against Texas freshman foward Ava McDonald (1) during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior defender Mia Scranton (17) dribbles the ball away from oppenent during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) runs back to A&M’s side of the field after her goal during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) scores a goal during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M soccer holds and celebrates their win with ‘Lone Star Showdown’ trophy during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M junior midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) collides with Texas redshirt junior defender EmJ Cox (23) during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Fields on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M defender Bella James (3) passes the ball past a defender during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Confetti is released from the stands during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react to winning the game after Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M goalkeeper Maysen Veronda (15) punts the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) and Texas forward Ava McDonald (1) fight for a ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies react after a goal during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies take the ball from Texas defender Chloe Shimkin (11) during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M midfielder Kat Campbell (8) stretches for a ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • The Aggies run towards the bench before Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) attempts to intercept a pass during Texas A&M’s soccer game against Texas at Ellis Field on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)

    Photo by Rocio Salgado
