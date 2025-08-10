The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Soccer vs. UTRGV

Texas A&M defeated UTRGV 4-1 at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. They will begin their regular season against Baylor at Ellis Field on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025.
Ashely Bautista and Steve Carrasco IV
August 10, 2025

  • Texas A&M foward Shea Ryan (98) fights for the ball against opponents during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) kicks the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) fights for the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) kicks the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) dribbles the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) fights for the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Savannah Hutchins (25) dribbles the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M reacts to a goal during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Eloise Descheneaux kicks the ball towards her team mate during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Holly Storer (21) fights for the ball against opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Holly Storer (21) kicks the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro (26) runs to celebrate with her teammates after scoring a goal during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Shea Ryan (98) fights for the ball against UTRGV Midfielder Olivia Smith (2) during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • UTRGV Midfielder Olivia Smith (2) throws the ball towards a team mate during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M foward Shea Ryan (98) kicks the ball away from opponent during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Ashely Bautista/The Battalion)

    Photo by Ashely Bautista

  • Texas A&M goalkeeper Erica Defferburg (00) practices her goalie kicks during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Savannah Hutchins (25) rushes to take the ball from UTRGV midfielder Sam Maudsley (4) during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M midfielder Trinity Buchanan (16) challenges the UTRGV goalkeeper Emilia Compian (33) during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M goalkeeper Sydney Fuller (0) defends against UTRGV forward Isabella Burtini (7) during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) sets up to pass the ball back into play during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Leah Diaz (20) challenges the UTRGV team during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Lucy Landherr (18) defends the ball against UTRGV midfielder Allie Cifuentes (22) during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Holly Storer (21) dribbles the ball during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) celebrates with the team after scoring a goal during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) hugs a teammate after scoring a goal during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel (4) kicks the ball away from the team’s goal post during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Mia Scranton (17) challenges the UTRGV opponent during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M midfielder Leah Pirro (26) sets up for a corner kick during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M midfielder Kat Campbell (8) defends against UTRGV opponent during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) kicks the ball during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) sets up for a corner kick during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M defender Bella Yakel (4) kicks the ball during the Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M forward Kennedy Clark (10) dribbles the ball away from UTRGV defender Erika Parker (15) during Texas A&M game against UTRGV at Ellis Field on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025.

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV
