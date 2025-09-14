GALLERY: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The Aggies hit the road for their first away game, and arguably one of their hardest, against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. Playing 4 quarters in Notre Dame Stadium, the Aggies won the battle with under a minute to go. Looking ahead, the Aggies play Auburn after a bye week in Kyle Field, returning on September 27th.
Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with his team after a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide reciever Mario Craver (1) and redshirt junior tight end Theo Melon-Ohrstrom (17) celebrate a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior Notre Dame corner back Christian Grey (6) listens to coach Marcus Freeman during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Aggies and Irish battle as junior runningback Jerimiyah Love runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) is pushed out of bounds by junior linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Senior linebacker Scooby Williams (0), junior safety Dalton Brooks (25), and senior corner back Will Lee III (4) celebrate an interception during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9), graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis (17), and senior linebacker Scooby Williams (0) make a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) and junior safety Dalton Brooks (25) signal during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
Graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a game-tying touchdown pass during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) reacts to a game-winning touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) and senior corner back Will Lee III (4) celebrate after Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
