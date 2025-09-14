The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

GALLERY: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame

The Aggies hit the road for their first away game, and arguably one of their hardest, against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, Indiana. Playing 4 quarters in Notre Dame Stadium, the Aggies won the battle with under a minute to go. Looking ahead, the Aggies play Auburn after a bye week in Kyle Field, returning on September 27th.
Adriano Espinosa and Trinity Hindman
September 14, 2025

  • Redshirt sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed (10) takes off his helmet before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Texas state senator Ted Cruz before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Notre Dame Leprechaun waves a Notre Dame emblem flag during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • The Fightin’ Texas Aggies run onto the field before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • A member of the Notre Dame band holds the American flag before Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior defensive tackle DJ Hicks (5) celebrates with his team after a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) jumps for a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide reciever Mario Craver (1) and redshirt junior tight end Theo Melon-Ohrstrom (17) celebrate a touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Aggies pray for injured senior safety Bryce Anderson (1) during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior Notre Dame corner back Christian Grey (6) listens to coach Marcus Freeman during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Aggies and Irish battle as junior runningback Jerimiyah Love runs the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) is pushed out of bounds by junior linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) charges with defenders in tow during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) leans as he is tackled during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior running back Jeremiyah Love (4) is tackled by several Aggies during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Texas A&M fans react to a last minute win after Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) looks downfield during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • The Leprechaun reacts to the two-minute warning during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Sophomore wide receiver Mario Craver (1) looks back at the defense during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) runs downfield during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs with the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior linebacker Scooby Williams (0), junior safety Dalton Brooks (25), and senior corner back Will Lee III (4) celebrate an interception during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Senior running back Le’Veon Moss (8) stiff-arms during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Redshirt senior defensive end Cashius Howell (9), graduate defensive tackle Albert Regis (17), and senior linebacker Scooby Williams (0) make a tackle during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) and junior safety Dalton Brooks (25) signal during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a game-tying touchdown pass during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Graduate tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) reacts to a game-winning touchdown during Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates with fans after Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)

    Photo by Adriano Espinosa

  • Junior linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates after Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman

  • Sophomore wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) and senior corner back Will Lee III (4) celebrate after Texas A&M’s game against Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)

    Photo by Trinity Hindman
$3868
$5000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

