GALLERY: The Big Event 2025
Texas A&M once again hosted The Big Event, the largest collegiate service event in the United States. Practicing selfless service and Aggie spirit, the event hosted thousands of students, numerous speakers, and activities in a kickoff event at Aggie Park before breaking to complete over 1000 service assignments.
March 23, 2025
Economics junior Ivan Sanchez, sings in the Aggieland Mariachi performance during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Health senior Royce Smola and animal science senior Audrey dance in the Aggie Wranglers during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Biology senior Dixon Ponce and visualization junior Kayla West dance in the Aggie Wranglers during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Student Body President Cade Coppinger speaks to the student volunteers at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Director of The Big Event and Industrial Distribution senior Becca Dawson, addresses the student volunteers at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Associate Director of The Big Event Juliana Perez introduces the keynote speaker at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Vice President of Student Affairs Tom Reber addresses the student volunteers at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Coach Jamie Morrison, head volleyball coach, speaks to student volunteers during The Big Event about the impact of volunteering at Aggie Park on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Luke Widener motions throughout the Aggie War Hymn at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Senior Yell Leader Kyler Fife begins Yell Practice at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Junior Yell Leader Josh Brewton Class of 2027, leads the student volunteers in Aggie Yells during The Big Event at Aggie Park on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Student carry their tools across campus at the end of The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Students use the pop up photo booths at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Members of Squadron 18 carry their tools across campus at the end of The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Aggies pass through the Pickard pedestrian passageway as they head toward Lot 97 to receive work tools from Big Event staff members on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Allied health junior, Kate Patterson, and accounting junior, Dani Engels direct site leaders at Aggie Park during The Big Event Kickoff on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Event staff distribute work tools to volunteers at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
The Big Event Staff passes out tools to students on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)
Event staff pick up work tools for distribution to volunteers at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Student volunteers walk in front of the West Campus Garage carrying work tools provided by Big Event staff members on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Student volunteers walk bon John Kimbrough carrying work tools provided by Big Event staff members on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Volunteers sign in to receive their assignments near a fire truck during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
A volunteer walk holding several work tools for the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Biomedical sciences senior Caleb Leven picks up pieces of a pot at his job site during The Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Isabel Lubrano/The Battalion)
Squadron 17 members paint a fence laid on a tarp at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Freshman business major Colton Cox and freshman engineering major Aiden Davis set up a cement mixer for their host during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Squadron 17 members fill up holes with dirt at the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Members of Squadron 17 spread mulch around a plant during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Freshman engineering student Diego Pryor shovels dirt into a wheelbarrow during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Stacie Grange ’01 talks about her experience with the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Host Stacie Grange ’01 shows members of Squadron 17 the tasks she hopes to accomplish during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Host Stacie Grange ’01 explains the task to sophomore GIS and technology major William Ladkani during the Big Event on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Members of Squadron 17 work around a yard during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Members of Squadron 17 inspects a fence they are painting during the Big Event at Texas A&M University on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Samuel Falade/The Battalion)
Member of Student Veterans of America help do yard work and volunteer during The Big Event at a local College Station resident’s home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)
Members of Student Veterans of America help move a shed and volunteer during The Big Event at a local College Station resident’s home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Jacquelyn Burns/The Battalion)
Members of Zeta Tua Alpha help do yard work and volunteer during The Big Event at a local College Station resident’s home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Dr Pete Rizzo, Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University, talks with student volunteers from Zeta Tua Alpha during The Big Event while they are helping volunteer at his home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Dr Pete Rizzo, Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University, knights student volunteers from Zeta Tua Alpha during The Big Event while they are helping volunteer at his home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
Dr Pete Rizzo, Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University, talks with student volunteers from Zeta Tua Alpha during The Big Event while they are helping volunteer at his home on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Tilly Hillje/The Battalion)
