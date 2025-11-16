GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Georgia
Texas A&M volleyball took down Georgia in their last regular season game at home on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
November 16, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$6230
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover