GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Georgia

Texas A&M volleyball took down Georgia in their last regular season game at home on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
November 16, 2025

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) spikes the ball during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) spikes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21), outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37), and setter Maddie Waak (16) react during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) block during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) spikes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M libero Addi Applegate (2) digs during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) hits during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) gets ready to serve during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) recieves the ball during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) reacts during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) observes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) spikes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Taylor Humphrey (11) receives during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M libero Ava Underwood (12) chases the ball down during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) bumps the ball over during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) spikes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) spikes during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) pushes the ball over during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) enters during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies watch the flag during national anthem during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) autographs poster for young fan during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies take photos with fans during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) signs fan’s shirt during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies autograph poster for fans during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) signs ball for fan during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies react during Texas A&M’s volleyball game vs. Georgia at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
