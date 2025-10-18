GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Oklahoma
Texas A&M Volleyball faced Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The Aggies defeated the Sooners in a 3-set dominant display.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
October 18, 2025
0
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!
More to Discover