The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Healthfair https tx.ag uhshealthfair

GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Oklahoma

Texas A&M Volleyball faced Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. The Aggies defeated the Sooners in a 3-set dominant display.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
October 18, 2025

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) enters during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M libero Ava Underwood (12) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M libero Ava Underwood (12) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) reacts during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) spikes during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and setter Maddie Waak (16) block during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Megan Fitch (20) spikes during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) block during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) sets during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) spikes during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) digs a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) serves during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Fans chant during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M libero Addi Applegate (2) digs a ball during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Megan Fitch (20) spikes during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Fans cheer during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) spikes during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies watch the ball drop during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M setter Maddie Waak (16) sets during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M setter Maddie Waak (16) serves during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Lexi Guinn (5) dances during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies react during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) and middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) join fans in the war hymn during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Aggies react during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal

  • Texas A&M opposite hitter Logan Lednicky (9) serves during Texas A&M’s game against Oklahoma at Reed Arena on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Imgl7400
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Missouri
Imgl3712 2
GALLERY: Football vs. Florida
Midnight yell
GALLERY: Midnight Yell, Florida
598a4550
GALLERY: Baseball vs. TCU
Adri3463
GALLERY: Reveille IX Funeral Service
Adri3036
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Kentucky
More in Photo Galleries
6f8a9959
GALLERY: Midnight Yell vs. Mississippi State
Missstatecrop (5 of 31)
GALLERY: Football vs. Mississippi State
Soccer vs texas
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Texas
20250926 tamuvsvanderbilt carrascos 2
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt
598a3229
GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
Rocios vollvs.missouri 18
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
More in Volleyball Photos
Texas A&M opposite Logan Lednicky (9) and middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) reach to block the ball during Texas A&M’s game against LSU at Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. LSU
Texas A&amp;M middle blocker Morgan Perkins (21) talks to Texas A&amp;M outside hitter Brooke Jeffrey (7) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi State in Reed Arena Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Kelii Horvath/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Mississippi State
Texas A&amp;M outside hitter Lexi Guinn (5) blocks the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mizzou at Reed Arena on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (Trinity Hindman/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
Donate to The Battalion
$5880
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal