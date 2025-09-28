The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam2 https uhs.tamu.edu suicide awareness prevention suicide awareness month.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam2 https uhs.tamu.edu suicide awareness prevention suicide awareness month.html
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Sam2 https uhs.tamu.edu suicide awareness prevention suicide awareness month.html

GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt

On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Aggies take their second home SEC match of the week, facing Vanderbilt in Reed Arena. Leading a strong series 3-0, the Aggies continue to polish their record after a rocky run against several Texas teams in Dallas a few weeks ago.
Cooper Daniels and Steve Carrasco IV
September 28, 2025

  • Texas A&M senior middle blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) runs out of the tunnel prior to Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) stands for the National Anthem during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Sophomore Kyndal Stowers (37) celebrates a rally during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Senior Ifenna Cos-Okpalla gets ready to block the ball during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Senior Emily Hellmuth (4) blocks the ball during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Senior Emily Hellmuth (4) hits the ball during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M middle blocker Freshman Djurdja Stanojevic (7) smiles during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The Texas A&M volleyball team huddles between rallys during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M outside hitter Sophomore Kyndal Stowers (37) spikes the ball during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • The 12th man reads BTHO Newspapers before Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) and Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) celebrate a save made by Sophomore Outside Hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Senior Yell Leader Heath Flanagan Whoops after the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Freshman Setter Kierra Musgrove (14) sets the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • The 12th man reads BTHO Newspapers before Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Senior Middle Blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) celebrates a point with her team during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Former Coach John Corbelli and former Aggie volleyball players honored with the 2015 SEC Championship trophy during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) celebrates a point with her team during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Senior Outside Hitter Emily Hellmuth (4) celebrates a point during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Senior Libero Tatum Thomas (3) serves the ball during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Senior Middle Blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) gestures to Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by COOPER DANIELS

  • Texas A&M Outside Hitter Freshman Taryn Morris (6) and Middle Blocker Senior Morgan Perkins (21) during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)

    Photo by Steve Carrasco IV

  • Texas A&M Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) sings the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) dances with Senior Outside Hitter Lexi Guinn (5) after Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels

  • Texas A&M Freshman Outside Hitter Morgan Fitch (20) and Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) during the post-game press conference after Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)

    Photo by Cooper Daniels
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$5180
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
598a3229
GALLERY: Football vs. Auburn
Rocios vollvs.missouri 18
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Missouri
20250922 fightforacademicfreedomprotest carrascos 11
GALLERY: Fight for Academic Freedom Protest
Imgl7308
GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Southeastern Louisiana
cd 9016 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Equestrian Maroon and White Scrimmage
Welsh
GALLERY: President Welsh's Farewell at Administration Building
More in Photo Galleries
dsc3665
GALLERY: Fiestas Mexicanas Parade
6f8a7148
GALLERY: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame
Lgc 0002 enhanced nr
GALLERY: Soccer vs. Georgia
Imgl5633
GALLERY: Away Yell in South Bend, Indiana
20250911charliekirkvigil carrascos 5
Charlie Kirk Prayer Vigil
mg 5293
GALLERY: Football vs. Utah State
Donate to The Battalion
$5180
$8000
Contributed
Our Goal