GALLERY: Volleyball vs. Vanderbilt

On Friday, September 26, 2025, the Aggies take their second home SEC match of the week, facing Vanderbilt in Reed Arena. Leading a strong series 3-0, the Aggies continue to polish their record after a rocky run against several Texas teams in Dallas a few weeks ago.
Texas A&M Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) and Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) celebrate a save made by Sophomore Outside Hitter Kyndal Stowers (37) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Senior Middle Blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) celebrates a point with her team during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Former Coach John Corbelli and former Aggie volleyball players honored with the 2015 SEC Championship trophy during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Senior Middle Blocker Ifenna Cos-Okpalla (1) gestures to Senior Libero Ava Underwood (12) during Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Outside Hitter Freshman Taryn Morris (6) and Middle Blocker Senior Morgan Perkins (21) during the Texas A&M vs Vanderbilt Volleyball game at Reed Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. (Steve Carrasco IV/The Battalion)
Texas A&M Freshman Outside Hitter Morgan Fitch (20) and Senior Opposite Hitter Logan Lednicky (9) during the post-game press conference after Texas A&M’s game against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Cooper Daniels/The Battalion)
