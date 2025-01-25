Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com
Texas A&M Student Media spring 2025 advertising promo
The Student News Site of Texas A&M University - College Station

The Battalion
Camp Https Www.tripplakecamp.com

GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Kentucky

Texas A&M women’s basketball defeated the #11 Kentucky Wildcats 61-55 at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against UT Austin on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m.
Sarthak Dalal, Photographer
January 25, 2025

  • The Aggies sing the War Hymn after Texas A&M’s win against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • The Aggies celebrate after Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) winning shot during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) draws a foul after driving to the rim during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) dribbles the ball up the court as Kentucky guard Saniah Tyler (2) guards her during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) drives past a screen towards the basket during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) drives to the rim during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) shoots during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5), Kentucky forward Teonni Key (7), and Kentucky forward Amelia Hassett (32) watch as Coulibaly’s shot goes in during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) draws a foul while driving in during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) shoots from mid-range during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) drives to the rim for a layup during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Hannah Harrison / ESPN Images
    '

  • Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) takes the ball down the court against Texas A&M guard Aicha Coulibaly (5) during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    Photo by Sarthak Dalal
    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) and Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) guard Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) dribbles the ball up the court during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    '

  • Texas A&M guard Taliyah Parker (21) guards Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore (3) during Texas A&M’s game against Kentucky at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (Sarthak Dalal/The Battalion)

    '
Navigate Left
Navigate Right

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Battalion
$360
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas A&M University - College Station. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs, in addition to paying freelance staffers for their work, travel costs for coverage and more!

More to Discover
More in Basketball Photos
Mbbattexas Swannc 11
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas
Texas A&amp;M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) and Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) after the first half of Texas A&amp;M's game against Alabama at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (Adriano Espinosa/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Alabama
Texas A&amp;M forward Solomon Washington (9) reacts during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Reed Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Basketball vs. Texas
Texas A&amp;M guard Taliyah Parker (21) gets wrapped up between Tennessee forward Zee Spearman (11) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Tennessee at Reed Arena on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee
Texas A&amp;M guard Jace Carter (0) reacts after an Aggie goal during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Houston Christian at Reed Arena on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. HCU
Texas A&amp;M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) looks to pass the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Mississippi Valley State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
More in Multimedia
Wten Tcu Crop (11 Of 25)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. TCU
Lgcl0684
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. LSU
Wtenpvamu Crop (17 Of 23)
GALLERY: Women's Tennis vs. Prairie View A&M
Rocios Wbbvs.georgia 6
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia
Texas A&amp;M utility Gavin Grahovac (9) waves while entering the dugout during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Florida at the NCAA Men’s College World Series semifinal at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday, June 19, 2024. (Hannah Harrison/The Battalion)
2024 In Photos
Texas A&amp;M defensive back BJ Mayes (20) breaks up a pass intended for USC tight end Walker Lyons (85) during Texas A&amp;M’s game against USC at the SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. USC (SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl)
More in Photo Galleries
Texas A&amp;M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) makes a layup during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Southern at Reed Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Texas Southern
Texas A&amp;M forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas Tech at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Texas Tech
Texas A&amp;M guard Janae Kent (20) attempts to steal a rebound during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Kansas State at Reed Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (Jackson Stanley/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Kansas State
Texas A&amp;M guard Sahara Jones (24) dribbles the ball during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Syracuse at Reed Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (Rocio Salgado/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs. Syracuse
Texas A&amp;M guard Manny Obaseki (35) drives toward the basket during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Wake Forest at Reed Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Men's Basketball vs. Wake Forest
Texas linebacker Colin Simmons (11) and Texas A&amp;M offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) hold each other and during Texas A&amp;M’s game against Texas at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)
GALLERY: Football vs. texas
Donate to The Battalion
$360
$2500
Contributed
Our Goal