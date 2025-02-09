GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Missouri
Texas A&M fell to the Missouri Tigers 69-59 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Florida on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
February 9, 2025
