GALLERY: Women’s Basketball vs. Missouri

Texas A&M fell to the Missouri Tigers 69-59 at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. The Maroon and White’s next home matchup will be against Florida on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Taylor Barnett and Chris Swann
February 9, 2025

  Fans hold up BTHO papers as the Tiger roster is being called before Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) reaches for the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Missouri guard Ashton Judd (24) blocks a shot from Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) and Missouri forward Laniah Randle (4) follow the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) looks to makea shot during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) and Missouri forward Laniah Randle (4) reach for the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) dribbles the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) guards Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) reacts after a scoring a three-pointer during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guards Janae Kent (20) and Erica Moon (3) look up towards the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) bobbles the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Kyndall Hunter (7) and forward Lauren Ware (32) both grab the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Missouri forward Laniah Randle (4) loses posession of the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  Missouri forward Laniah Randle (4) reacts after a Tiger foul during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) practices free throws during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) fights for posession of the ball against two Tiger defenders during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) sets up for a free throw during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  A Tiger's cleats reading "Sophie Strong" during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Jada Malone (13) sets up for a free throw during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Missouri guard Ashton Judd (24) gets tripped up by Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) being guarded by Missouri forward Laniah Randle (4) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M guard Janae Kent (20) attempts to make a pass during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) reaches for the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  Missouri guard De'Myla Brown (1) reacts after committing a foul during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) holds the ball as Missouri guards De'Myla Brown (1) and Averi Kroenke (21) attempt to block her during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) loses posession of the ball during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor reacts during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M guard Sole Williams (15) moves toward the basket during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) attempts to swat the ball from Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) reacts during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  The Tiger bench reacts after Missouri guard Ashton Judd's (24) corner three-pointer during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  A fan gives a Gig 'Em during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Texas A&M guard Sahara Jones (24) sets up for a free throw during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Missouri guard Grace Slaughter (0) moves toward the basket during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim (23) attempts to guard Missouri forward Angelique Ngalakulondi (30) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

  Missouri guard De'Myla Brown (1) reacts during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
  Texas A&M forward Lauren Ware (32) runs past Missouri guard Ashton Judd (24) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Taylor Barnett/The Battalion)

    Photo by Taylor Barnett
  Missouri guard Averi Kroenke (21) dribbles the ball past Texas A&M guard Erica Moon (3) during Texas A&M's game against Missouri at Reed Arena on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Chris Swann/The Battalion)

    Photo by Chris Swann
